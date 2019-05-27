Plan to survive active shooter situations to be presented May 30

Business owners with employees or organizations with members who gather for meetings may be interested in a special presentation on active shooter situations on May 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. It will take place at the American Legion Post 98 in Coral Gables.

Mark Barros, Flotilla Commander of Flotilla 67 of the United State Coast Guard Auxiliary, is coordinating the program.

“Instructor Ceasar Moreton , who is an active Firefighter, Paramedic and SWAT Paramedic and an EMS Instructor with more than 22 years of filed experience will conduct the presentation,” says Barros.

The two hour presentation provides free training that may save lives.

“The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004, provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event,” says Ceasar Moreton.

American Legion Post 98 is located at 303 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables. Seating is limited. For information call 305-989-7600 or 305-400-8043, or email FC@flotilla67.org.