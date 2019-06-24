Poki Bowl to open in Pinecrest offering fresh healthful fare

From childhood, Vivianne Kissane Aronson had a dream to own a restaurant where diners would always feel welcome and know that they would enjoy an incredible meal in a beautiful and relaxing environment, every time they visited. That dream will become a reality when Vivianne and her husband Jeff open Florida’s first Poki Bowl Restaurant – Poki Bowl Pinecrest – in July in the Dadeland Plaza shopping center located at 9479 South Dixie Highway.

“What interested me most about Poki Bowl was that it provides a healthy and delicious lunch and dinner experience through a variety of fresh, natural foods that aren’t typically found together on South Florida menus,” says Vivianne. “Diners can enjoy a quick meal or snack or stay to catch a game on our large screen TV. Being able to follow my life’s career dream is very exciting but lots of hard work. I went through training at Poki Bowl headquarters in San Jose, CA and am now completing a post-graduate degree in hospitality management through the Miami Culinary Institute at Miami Dade College.”

“Poke” cuisine has been a Hawaiian tradition for thousands of years and has only recently become available at restaurants in the mainland United States. Creating their own custom bowl meal, customers select a “base” from a choice of vegetables, chips, or rice, to which they add a protein option of Ahi tuna, salmon, Hamachi yellow tail, or cooked shrimp, cooked octopus, crab salad or tofu. They may then add vegetable choices and complement their creation with a number of flavorful toppings such as ginger, avocado, wasabi, seaweed mix, or green onions. Finally comes a drizzle of tasty sauces ranging from mild to spicy.

Poki Bowl Pinecrest will offer low calorie, low-carb, no-carb and gluten-free choices, including delicious salads and vegetarian items. The restaurant will also offer menu items such as poke nachos, chips, bubble teas, Hawaiian soft drinks, and custom-made desserts. Catering to homes and nearby offices along with delivery services will allow customers to enjoy poke at their convenience. Plans also include adding beer, wine and signature sake drinks to complement the menu.

Poki Bowl Pinecrest is designed to be a community-conscious restaurant, with fresh produce sourced from local farmers and premium fish and seafood either wild caught or responsibly raised.

“We have formed relationships with and sponsor neighborhood groups and sports teams,” says Vivianne. “We will be displaying announcements from community groups on our large screen TV and media boards. We also welcome groups to hold events at our location.”

The Poki Bowl Franchise was established in 2015 in Northern California. Since then the franchise has grown to include seven locations in California, with new locations planned in New Jersey and New York. Vivianne and Jeff plan to open additional Poki Bowls in South Florida in the future.

Poki Bowl Pinecrest will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is now hiring assistant managers and crew members. For more information about Poki Bowl and job opportunities, please contact Vivianne Kissane Aronson at

305-299-3904 or by email at PokiBowlPinecrest@gmail.com. The Poki Bowl menu can be viewed online at www.pokibowl.com.