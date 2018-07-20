Putnam puts education and public safety first at Pinecrest Tribune luncheon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam came before business and community leaders at the Pinecrest Tribune monthly luncheon July 16 to talk about his pro business, pro law-enforcement platform that also strongly emphasizes a parent’s right to choose the best education path for their children.

Fifth-generation Floridian, farmer, and small-business owner Putnam proudly stated he is the product of the public school system and in fact presently has four of his own kids in public schools.

He launched his discussion touting the benefits of education and career training, key issues upon which he is focusing his run for the state governor’s seat this fall.

“I am passionate about future of the state. At end of the day, I want to join with you to create the kind of state that is the launch pad for the American Dream,” said Putnam. “And with a reintroduction of workforce development in middle- and high-schools across the state of Florida, we can get there together.”

Putnam believes that parents know what is best for their children, “not Washington or Tallahassee,” he said, “and I support policies that allow them to choose the education that best fits their child’s needs – among them, stronger career training programs that lead to long-term, well-paying careers.”

Growing up and his family’s cattle ranch and citrus groves in Barto, Fla., and getting educated at local public school there, Putnam says he knows Florida “inside and out” and “will do everything I can to protect this great state.”

In his time as state commissioner of agriculture, Putnam focused on growing the economy, honoring veterans, and fiercely protecting Second Amendment rights. He also believes the nation’s immigration system is broken and feels strongly in securing the country’s borders by putting an end to sanctuary cities.

Billing himself as a plain talking and strong conservative, Putnam made the point that everything he wants for the state is “only possible if we have safe communities, neighborhoods, safe businesses, and safe schools.”

He said, “Public Safety is foundational to everything that I believe we aspire to as a state,” – a statement applauded by members of the Dade County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) in the audience, who recently announced their endorsement of Putnam’s run for governor, alongside 44 other Florida Sheriffs organizations across the state.

Putnam said he wants to build upon the economic foundation put in place under Florida’s current governor, Rick Scott, especially in the areas of unemployment.

“For the last 20 years, Florida has been fortunate to have conservative leaders, most especially, Governor Scott. We need to continue that if we are going to keep our state moving in the right direction,” he said.

Suggesting that affordable housing and health care costs are best addressed if more people are employed, Putnam says his vision of focusing on education, workforce development, public safety and infrastructure “is going to allow us to create an even stronger Florida that is more diverse and more resilient.”

He says he will also protect what makes Florida what it is: “Water is a priority. It’s why visitors want to be on our beaches, why consumers buy boats and real estate, and why we have a $100-billion agriculture industry.

“That’s why we need to have a governor who truly knows Florida.”

Putnam also believes we need “a Tallahassee that truly knows South Florida,” that is, leadership at the state capital that understands this region is the economic engine of the entire state.

“Millenials are coming here to South Florida, and the technology and innovation that is coming out of our state is based here. So for Florida to continue to prosper, we need Tallahassee to understand how to continue to encourage the kind of growth and pro-business climate that is indigenous here to South Florida – to embrace it and make the most of it.”

Putnam said he knows what ramifications government regulations can have on Florida farms and small businesses, which is why he wants to cut taxes and eliminate what he terms as “burdensome regulations that get in the way of strengthening our economy, creating jobs, and putting more money back in Floridians’ pockets.

“If we focus on these issues – and they are not band-aids,” he adds, “we will make Florida stronger for the long term. We will be more than just the state that people dream about visiting. We will be more than just the prize for a life lived somewhere else that people give to themselves after they retire. We will be the launch pad for the American dream with the right leadership in the governor’s mansion and that’s what I bring to this race in 2018.”