Range Rover delivers comfort, confidence both on and off road

Anyone who is in the know when it comes to high-end luxury automobiles knows the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is one of the most versatile vehicles on the market. And anyone who knows about Range Rovers, knows it has always been the pinnacle of the Land Rover lineup.

With standard four-wheel drive, configurable traction settings, and an air suspension, the Range Rover is capable of tackling muddy trails and wading through water nearly three-feet deep. It offers an excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury, a wealth of interior and exterior options, and a long-wheelbase variant provides additional rear legroom.

New for 2019 is a no-cost Smartphone package adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane centering and 360-degree camera features, and a panoramic sunroof is now standard.

The re-engineered 2019 Land Rover Range Rover comes in five main versions: base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic. If you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic.

Of course, the Range Rover Autobiography includes this long list of great features offered on all trim levels: LED lighting (headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights), rear fog lights, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, adaptive suspension dampers, automatic wipers, auto-dimming and heated exterior mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof with a gesture-operated sun blind, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 16-way heated front seats with memory settings, a 60/40-split rear seat and leather upholstery.

Tech features include a digital instrument panel, a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, satellite and HD radio, a 13-speaker Meridian sound system, and Land Rover’s InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreen displays.

A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, low-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning are also standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren’t technically standard, but they are included with the Smartphone Integration package, which is a no-cost option.

But if you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. It uses an uprated version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and produces 557 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. It also features a lowered ride height, a more aggressive on-road suspension calibration, quilted leather upholstery, leather headliner, heated massage elements for the front seats, and additional rear-seat adjustments.

The Range Rover feels big inside and once you climb aboard, it offers a good view outside. Most controls are easy to use, but the audio and entertainment system interface isn’t terribly convenient. The generous cargo hold benefits from a two-piece split hatch with a short tailgate.

All this comes at a sticker price of $177,500. And at this price you are probably not overly concerned with fuel economy figure of just 16 mpg and 19 highway.

What you do get, however, is a totally re-engineered Range Rover that is of superb build quality, reliability, and longevity – all backed by Land Rover’s exceptional customer service.

