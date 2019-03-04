Rangers Win Pinecrest Tournament

The Miami Rangers clinched the 11U championship of the GSA Super Regionals held during Presidents Day weekend at Pinecrest’s Suniland and Evelyn Greer parks.

Pictured with the tournament trophy are (front row) R.J. Diaz, A.J. Qui?ones, Jorge Heredia, Jacob Diamond, Nick Roca, (second row) Benjamin Inguanzo, Jorge Gonzalez, C.J. Hernandez, Joshua Padilla, Connor Hernandez, (back row) Coach Robbie Roca, Assistant Coach Jorge Heredia, Bench Coach Monica Inguanzo, Assistant Coach Barbaro Hernandez, and Assistant Coach Eric Diamond.