Re: Vote YES on the Water Referendum

To the Residents of the Village of Pinecrest:

I read the Water Referendum positions by Cherri Ball, Bob Ross and James McDonald. I was very disappointed in Mr. Ross’ and Mr. McDonald’s position to vote against the water referendum

With respect to Mr. Ross saying that by giving those of us in Pinecrest water who do not currently have water the VOP is giving the water lines to the county is absurd. We need the water and the county is not going to pay for it. I assume Mr. Ross has water which is good for him and not good for those of us that do not. I am very surprised that he would take that position.

However, even worse was Mr. McDonald who currently serves as a VOP council member. He stated “The inescapable fact is Pinecrest was not incorporated to provide potable water to its residents!” Mr. McDonald, Pinecrest to incorporated to benefit all the residents of Pinecrest and getting us water is one of those benefits along with having police protection and other services. To say that getting us water was not one of the goals of Pinecrest is close minded. You have a duty as a commissioner to ensure that all the residents of the VOP have a better life and your stance against the water is directly contrary to that.

You also state the unfairness of taxing the entire Village to pay for county water lines. That is not unfair for those of us who do not have water. Residents pay for a lot of services that most of us do not use. For example, I was on the committee for the Community Center when we expanded the gym and services to the elderly. Does that mean that those who don not use the Community Center should not share in the cost? Maybe those that do not use the Community Center should get a $100 tax credit each year.

For some reason both Mr. McDonald and Mr. Ross do not understand the burden of not having county water. Twenty years ago I discussed the same issue with then mayor. Gary Matzner. With all due respect to Gary, he failed well to understand the issue. Had he done what I suggested, most of the bond would have been paid off by now.

If Mr. McDonald believes that is the County’s responsibility to bring us water, then the VOP should sue the county on behalf of Pinecrest to bring the water in. We know that will not be done. So I urge all VOP residents to vote YES on the referendum.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Eric P. Littman

Eric P. Littman

EPL/ica