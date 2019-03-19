Read in Hawaii

Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

By: Community News |March 19, 2019

The Westminster High School Band visited Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and the Diamond Head State Monument where all band members hiked to the top for a spectacular Sunrise. Thanks for taking along your favorite newspaper! (Photo by Drew Kern.)

