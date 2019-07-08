Read in South Africa

Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

July 8, 2019

Read in South AfricaPictured (l-r) are Melissa Ellenburg, Jay Warman, Nicholas Catalan, Kevin Ellenburg, Christine Ellenburg, Enrique Fraxedas, Aylin Ellenburg and Keith Ellenburg, who were on a photo safari at the Lion Sands Game Reserve adjacent to Kruger National Park in South Africa. Melissa, Kevin and Christine are triplets. They attended Palmetto Elementary, Middle and High Schools. “It was an incredible trip,” says Aylin. Thanks for taking along your favorite newspaper!

