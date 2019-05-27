Read in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain

Pictured visiting Tamarit, an historic castle in Tarragona, Spain, once owned by Charles Deering, is Pinecrest resident and Deering Estate Foundation Board President Becky Roper Matkov, with Board Members Dave Marley, Michael Cornely, Eric Haas, David McDonald and Maria McDonald. All were part of a 31- person tour of Spain to present a proclamation to the Maricel Museum and the Town of Sitges and to air the Deering Estate Foundation’s new Spanish language version of its award-winning documentary, “On This Land, The Charles Deering Estate.”

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here