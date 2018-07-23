Read in the boundary waters

Boy Scouts from Pinecrest’s Troop 457 went on a canoe trek at the Northern Tier High Adventure Canoe Base in the boundary waters between Minnesota and Canada. Troop 457, which recently started new Cub Scout Pack 457 at Palmetto Elementary, is one of the most successful troops in the country. Scouts and their adult advisors canoed for five days, camped in primitive sites and learned about the area. And of course, they brought along a copy of their favorite newspaper.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here