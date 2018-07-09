Read in Toronto

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While in Toronto at Rotary International Annual Convention, the brave 2018-19 President of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, Dr. Susan Fornaris of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, with her Pinecrest paper in hand as she was outfitted, walked along a tiny 1.5-metre wide ledge – atop the CN Tower’s main pod at 356-metres in the air above the clouds. ThisEdgeWalk is a one-of-a-kind experience and a Guinness World Record holder as the world’s highest full circle hands-free walk.