Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Legal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Read on Fire Island

By: Community News |August 20, 2019


Bill Kress (r) of Kress Communications is in Cherry Grove, NY — right in the heart of Fire Island — with besties from Brooklyn, Chris Menna (l) and actor Raquel Cion, currently starring in her stage production of “Me & Mr. Jones: My Intimate Relationship with David Bowie.”

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Read on Fire Island"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*