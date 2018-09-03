Reopening Pinecrest Community Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Pinecrest Community Center, on Killian Drive right next to Pinecrest Gardens, offers an ever-increasing array of great classes and physical spaces. It was recently reopened with a redesigned lobby, room configuration and a new restaurant, Elia Pinecrest, a 70-seat café that will offer light fare Mediterranean food with Greek influence.

Elia means olive in Greek and the Greek owner explained, “I’m very, very excited! The moment I saw the place, it came into my mind that this was a great fit,” explained restauranteur Dimitris Harvalis. “We make everything fresh. Salads with dressing created on-site. It’s light, healthy and refreshing food with high nutritional value. We serve breakfast items, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, smoothies and desserts.” They also have vegetarian options and a kid’s menu.

“We’re excited about the expansion of our community center which now will include this great new amenity,” said Pinecrest Mayor Joe Corradino. “Together with the new café, these gathering spots are part of what makes the Pinecrest Gardens complex the hub of our community.”

Little Hoolie’s Reopens in New Pinecrest Location

Nobody puts Baby in a corner! After a month hiatus, Little Hoolie’s Sports Bar & Grill has re-opened at 9555 S Dixie Hwy in Pinecrest’s Dadeland Plaza Shopping Center. Previously, the successful bar was operated in the shopping center across from The Falls mall. For 18 years, it was the place to enjoy adult beverages, shoot pool, watch sports on 30 TVs and listen to some great local bands. And, I’m happy to report, nothing has changed!

I frequented the new locale (former location of “Big” Hoolie’s) and was struck by the new fresh feel to everything, yet it all was so familiar. The stage for entertainment is much improved and there are a few fewer pool tables, but the general vibe is just as good, if not better.

Bar Manager Steve Spanka says, “We’re excited! It’s the next step in our history and it’s going to be bigger and better.”

So, if you’re ready for a bite to eat, want a drink or just want to hear some great local music, check out www.littlehoolies.com for details.

So Long John “Magoo” McCray

On July 16, it was discovered that John “Magoo” McCray has died. A musician from a very young age, Magoo was best known as the bassist for classic rock cover band Mr. Nice Guy. On June 29, the entire band (and former members) had reunited for a show at Little Hoolie’s old location.

The band played a tribute show to him on July 22, where guitarists Tom Hall said, “He was an unbelievable fabulous musician who could play most any instrument, a wonderful friend and we’ll miss him dearly.”

I will simply add #2112. He knew what that meant.

Real Estate Update

As of August 26th, the Pinecrest market is taking a breather. It appears that the summer rush of home sales is winding down. Homes listed over $1M are at 17 months of inventory. A healthy $1M+ market has 6-9 months of supply.

