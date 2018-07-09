Romanza Rises: Palmetto Bay’s popular restaurant is back

After Palmetto Bay’s Trattoria Romanza abruptly closed on April 27, 2017, I and so many others found ourselves craving the delicious cuisine Fernando Cortez and his wife Ana Maria served up nightly.

Imagine the joy I felt when I heard that Romanza was back. You’ll travel a bit further to get your favorite dish, but it’s well worth it.

It’s the same great menu (and pricing) with the same great staff that we’ve come to know and love. The only thing missing at the time of opening was a liquor license, which should be coming any day now.

Owner and chef Fernando Cortez confided in me, “We have a relentless focus on our food. Despite quickly rising costs, we refuse to compromise or cut corners. You get the same quality and portion size we’ve always served. Our primary job is to always deliver great food at value prices.”

So, if you’re ready for some great Italian, head over near Miami-Dade College Kendall, 10521 SW 109 Court to be exact. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Until they get their new permanent number working, you can call at 305-989-3655.

Lexus Heart

No one likes to take their car to the shop and I’ll be the first to tell you that Lexus of Kendall service center isn’t always my favorite place. At times, the wait times in their service department can be a bit long and I’ve had a few moments of frustration with certain repairs. Recently I had two occasions to go to the service department for flat tires.

My service advisor Isaac and service manager Judy have always shown me they cared for me as a customer, but today they blew me away. Suffice it to say, I’ve recently had some pretty rough personal waters and they knew that when I brought in my car for its second flat tire in 10 days, I was close to losing it.

The Lexus service team cheerfully took in my car and Isaac arranged for a loaner while they looked into how to resolve the flat. Five hours later I received a call that the tire had to be replaced and that it was ready to be picked up. Usually, they call to tell me what they found and how I want to proceed, so this was odd. I asked, “What do I owe you?” The answer was “not a thing.”

Knowing how many things were going on in my life, Lexus of Kendall had paid for a brand-new tire, including installation! As I mentioned, I was blown away. How often does a car service center care beyond the car?

I certainly don’t expect they’ll do this for just anyone on any particular day, but on this day, I was blessed. Compassion lives in the most surprising places. Thank you Lexus of Kendall for your kind and incredible gesture.

Real Estate Update

As of July 1st, the Pinecrest market remains soft. Homes listed over $1M are at 16 months of inventory, indicating a Buyers’ market. A healthy $1M+ market has 6-9 months of supply.

