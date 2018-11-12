Ron Magill to be Grand Marshal of Miracle on 136th Street parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Falls has announced that renowned wildlife expert Ron Magill of the Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens (ZooMiami) will serve as the Grand Marshal in the 22nd Annual Miracle on 136th Street holiday parade. Taking place on Saturday, November 17 beginning at 1 p.m., the free community parade will spread holiday cheer for all ages.

In addition to local dignitaries, celebrities and Jolly Old Saint Nick, the parade will feature music from local marching bands, holiday-themed floats, bag pipers, stilt walkers, junkanoos, community groups and internationally recognized costumed characters. Following the parade, the festive fun will continue with a special interactive activation by the holiday parade sponsor, HITN TV, in Center Court, as well as live entertainment every hour and musical performances. To conclude the holiday parade festivities, families are invited to countdown with Santa in Center Court for the grand fireworks finale!

Grand Marshal Ron Magill is a five-time Emmy-award winning nature documentarian, wildlife expert and photographer, and is a pillar in the Miami-Dade community. Throughout his career of almost 40 years, he has made frequent television appearances on shows such as, “National Geographic Explorer,” the “Today Show,” the Discovery Networks and “Dateline,” to name a few. He currently hosts HITN’s national wildlife documentary program, “Mundo Salvaje con Ron Magill,” in addition to his roles as Zoo Miami’s “Goodwill Ambassador” and Zoo Communications and Media Relations Director.

Ron also continues to make a lasting, positive impact through his philanthropic and conservation efforts. These include conservation projects while traveling extensively throughout Africa, Asia and Tropical America, working with various children’s charities where he grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses, as well as speaking at local schools and civic organizations to highlight the importance of protecting the world’s wildlife.

The beneficiary of the 22nd Annual Miracle on 136th Street holiday parade is The Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation. The namesake non-profit supports the fight against childhood cancer in three ways; funding research, offering in-treatment support and memorial assistance. As of 2018, The Live Like Bella Foundation has funded 13 research trials and assisted families in 46 states and 12 countries, in addition to raising over $4 million dollars to exclusive fund childhood cancer research.

Most recently, The Live Like Bella Pediatric Proton Radiation Program opened at the Miami Cancer Institute in alliance with Memorial Sloan Kettering. The foundation encourages the community to join in one of the numerous ways to give back, including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities. For additional information, please visit livelikebella.org.

For information about the parade call 305-255-4571 or visit the mall website at www.simon.com/thefalls.