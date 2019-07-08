Rotarians send kids to Shake-A-Leg camp

This summer, kids from Overtown Youth Center are having the time of their lives at Shake-A-Leg’s summer camp in Coconut Grove thanks to a grant from the Rotary Foundation of Coral Gables. Recently a few Rotarians including this writer, Rudford Hamon and Bill Quesenberry visited Shake-A-Leg to talk to the campers about their experience. It was apparent they all were extremely grateful for the chance be at this camp where the amazing camp counselors teach everything from water sports to manners. Coral Gables Rotary’s Treasurer, Bill Quesenberry, understands what an impact this camp has on the kids as a former volunteer for Shake-A-Leg. This is one of many outreach efforts this club does for our community and beyond.

Another great outreach in June was a mission trip by the Marc Jaiden Foundation to Belize where a group of volunteers lead by Marc Barbier gave hundreds the gift of sight. After performing vision tests they distributed hundreds of pairs of glasses donated by our community. They even took along some of Community newspapers sending us a photo to share.

In other community news, the Fall calendar is filling up for special events to benefit multiple charities that make a positive impact on our community. The Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade County, lead by President Diane Superville, is already hard at work preparing for their 20th Annual Thelma Gibson Awards to be held at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club on September 19. This year’s honorees are notable philanthropic women including Thelma Campbell, of Girl Power; Somy Ali, founder of No More Tears; and Kathy Andersen, of The Women’s Fund. There are several sponsorship opportunities still available. For information, visit http://www.womenschamberofcommerce.org/ .

Sponsorships are also available or A Safe Haven for Newborns’ 9th Annual “A Wonderland In Safe Haven” Gala to be held October 19, 7 p.m. at the Intercontinental – Miami. Event Ambassador, former Florida State Senator Rene Garcia – District 36 has been a long time supporter for this organization founded by Nick Silverio and is one of many helping this effort to save babies from abandonment. To date, AFHFN has saved more than 307 infants. A recent kick off for Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week at the Hilton Dadeland on June 20 raised almost $1,000 for this amazing organization.

Another date to save is for GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Annual Halloween Party on October 26 that has grown every year to become THE must attend Halloween event at their clubhouse, 1001-9 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. For more information, visit gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

On July 2 Gringo Bingo coordinated by the Coral Gables Woman’s Club and hosted by Clutch Burger raised funds for the Gilded Lilies for Easterseals. More on that in next issue. Next up for the club will be another charity Gringo Bingo on August 6 at Clutch Burger which happens to be Clutch Burger’s Steven “the Gringo” Bradley’s birthday. Steven and his lovely Venezuelan wife Ana, generously host this event for the Coral Gables Woman’s Club once a month with proceeds benefiting a wide variety of charities. This is not just any bingo and Steven is not just any gringo. These events are more like parties made more fun with the donated services of DJ Germain and his music. Future beneficiaries will include A Safe Haven for Newborns, Alzheimer’s Foundation, Arthritis Foundation, and Chapman Partnership for the Homeless to mention a few.

Finally, the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove has a bingo game for the serious bingo players on July 25, 7 p.m., at their clubhouse at 2985 S. Bayshore Dr. Admission is $5/ free for kids under 12 yrs. Cash bar, food, and $1000 prize for last coverall game. Partial proceeds to benefit the Beautification Committee efforts. Call 305-446-2909 for more info.

Until next time, keep making each day count.