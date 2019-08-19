S. Florida PBS’s Dolores Sukhdeo honored by Florida Public Media

South Florida PBS has announced that Dolores Sukhdeo, [resident and CEO, has been recognized by Florida Public Media and its board of directors for her work as chair of the board from 2017 to 2019. She was honored on July 29 at Florida Public Media’s annual meeting at the Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key.

Sukhdeo, who has been an integral part of South Florida PBS’s success since she first joined the company 21 years ago, began her journey as vice president for Facilities Service where she organized for-profit activities for South Florida PBS.

Her excellence in this role led her to a promotion to become station manager after four years and quickly moved up the ranks to serve as the executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2003. Today, she is the CEO of South Florida PBS and has led the company through great success, including during the merging of WPBT2 and WXEL.

“Dolores was an extremely effective chair for Florida Public Media and its member stations throughout the state. She led the organization during an exciting and challenging period for public media,” said Patrick Yack, executive director at Florida Public Media. “We are all indebted to her for her steady hand, thoughtful ideas and encouraging words. She was an engaging leader in Washington, DC, and in Tallahassee, and her work there made a difference for all of our stations.”

Although her passion lies in television, Sukhdeo’s community service never falls second to her extensive career. She is the immediate past president of the International Women’s Forum of Florida where she used her undeniable leadership skills to inspire younger generations and bring together a global network of women. Sukhdeo also is a past chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) Nonprofit Business Committee and of the GMCC Creative Industries Committee.

Following her recognition as chair of the board of directors, she will continue her role on Florida Public Media’s Executive Committee as the immediate past chair.