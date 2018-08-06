School Board approves construction award of GOB Project

The Miami-Dade School Board approved the construction awards for a General Obligation Bond (GOB) project valued at approximately $40 Million, at the July 26 regular monthly meeting. Voters overwhelmingly approved the GOB in 2012 to renovate, remodel and replace schools; expand student capacity; enhance safety; and provide technology upgrades. The project awarded for design, new construction, and renovation is the following:

Miami Palmetto Senior High School – Scope of work includes: 120,900 square feet of new construction to include administrative offices; student services; vocational labs, such as web design, drafting and design, health science, and business technology education; 40 general purpose classrooms with upgraded technology; new art wing, photo studio lab, gymnastics space, dance room, music room, and black box theatre; new cafeteria building, technology labs, and an indoor and outdoor dining facility adjacent to a central courtyard. The remaining buildings will be remodeled and renovated to include, exterior painting, new covered walkways between buildings, a new courtyard area, the replacement of existing vocational rooms and art suite; renovations of media center/ CCTV suite, auditorium, music suite, 10 science classrooms and laboratories, five computer labs, and support services; new hardcourts, new central chiller plant; electrical and mechanical upgrades; classroom technology and miscellaneous upgrades throughout.

The total project allocation is $49.4 million and the projected completion is May 2021.

Total Sub-Contractor Small Business Enterprise Participation (contractor) is 30.62 percent. Local Workforce Utilization of 20 percent for construction countywide is expected.

To learn more about School Board referendum project progress, visit gobprogress.com.

