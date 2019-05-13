Shake A Leg Miami opens registration for 2019 Summer Camps for children of all abilities

Shake a Leg Miami, South Florida’s premier community water sports and boating center specializing in providing programs for children and adults with disabilities, has opened registration for its 2019 Summer Camp programs, accessible on their web site at www.shakealegmiami.org.

Shake a Leg Miami offers a variety of Summer Camp options including Watersports Camp, Adventure Islands Camp, Marine Academy Camp and Summer Outings Camp. Most camps run from June 10, 2019 to August 16, 2019 and the hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. sharp, with aftercare available until 6 p.m. Specific details are available at www.shakealegmiami.org.

Water Sports Camp (age 9 and up) provides athletic youths with a sports-themed program in which they can experience hands-on, intensive watersports activities such as sailing, swimming, snorkeling, kayaking and other paddle sports.

Adventure Islands Camp (age 7 and up) provides fun and exciting educational opportunities for youths of all abilities. Campers spend their days on nearby islands in Biscayne Bay kayaking, sailing, fishing, swimming and learning about the marine and island environments through hands-on art and science activities.

Marine Academy Camp (Grades 2-12) allows campers to experience Biscayne Bay as their largest outdoor classroom, where they participate in diverse activities that reinforce school year learning in a fun, thought-provoking interactive environment. Campers build friendships while enjoying subjects such as science, art, music, fitness, sailing, outrigger canoeing and swimming.

Summer Outings Camp offers surrounding camps, community groups and City of Miami Parks an opportunity to organize field trips to Shake a Leg Miami’s marine campus, from which visiting campers can explore the waters of Biscayne Bay and the nearby islands via Shake a Leg Miami’s fleet of sailboats and kayaks.

Since 1990, Shake a Leg Miami has provided disabled children and veterans, as well as the general public, opportunities to enjoy the ocean through sailing, kayaking, paddling, snorkeling and other water-oriented activities.

According to Founder Harry Horgan, Shake a Leg Miami, in partnership with the City of Miami, has created a place that is accessible to disabled children, military veterans and families so they can recreate with able-bodied peers to improve their lives through unique water sports programming in an inclusive community setting.

For more information, please visit www.shakealegmiami.org or call them at (305) 858-5550. Media inquiries should be directed to media@shakealegmiami.org.