Shake-A-Leg to Host “Bay Day” on Saturday, September 15 From 10 AM to 2 PM

Shake a Leg, the beloved community boating center in Coconut Grove that has been empowering children and adults with disabilities for 25 years, invites the public to enjoy a special Bay Day on Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be free hourly boat rides on Biscayne Bay, food and drink, music and a sensory activity tent. To RSVP, please visit https://shakealegmiami.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/sep-18-bay-day-rsvp.

“September 15th marks almost the yearly anniversary of Hurricane Irma, which destroyed our dock and many of our boats,” said Founder Harry Horgan. “Bay Day will be an opportunity to celebrate how the strength of the community helped Shake a Leg overcome last year’s devastating storm and continue to provide programs for kids and adults with disabilities.”

Horgan says the event is free to the public but an RSVP is required. “The public is invited to come on down to Shake a Leg and enjoy some fun on Biscayne Bay, make friends and learn about Shake a Leg’s fall season of programs for kids and adults with disabilities, disabled veterans and the general public.”

Shake a Leg is located at 2620 South Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove, just north of Fresh Market. The organization is a community boating center dedicated to empowering and improving the lives of children and adults with and without disabilities through interaction with the ocean. More information is available at www.ShakeaLegMiami.org.