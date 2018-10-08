Side-splitting ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ performed by PTS, Oct. 11-13

Grab a date and see why “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” is the second longest-running Off-Broadway musical of all time – as Palmer Trinity School’s Theatre Department presents the hilarious musical comedy by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts.

VIEW STUDENT PROMO VIDEO

The musical explores love and relationships by taking the audience through a side-splitting series of dating and marriage vignettes. It exposes everything we’ve ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit!

The three performances will take place Thursday through Saturday, October 11-13, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road in Pinecrest. All performances are at 7 p.m. The show is rated PG13 and not appropriate for children.

The cast includes: Bryce Smith, Owen Reynolds, Andre Fortou, Chris Candela, Joaquin Molinari, Katia Carlo, Gio Befeler, Lena Robertson, Laura Furniss-Roe, and Ainsley Franklin.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and $5 for all Palmer Trinity students. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by stopping by the Palmer Trinity Campus Store.

ABOUT PTS THEATER

Palmer Trinity Theatre offers students a rigorous and professional theatre experience in a caring and supportive environment where students feel safe to explore and take risks. A variety of courses are offered to allow students to study acting, musical theatre, playwriting, directing, design, and technical theatre.

The emphasis is on individual growth, process-oriented work, and the ensemble approach to theatre. Collaborative ensemble work is frequently showcased. Students sharpen their craft through acting technique, movement, and voice classes on increasingly challenging levels.

Play selections from Modern American to Classical give students the knowledge to appreciate a diverse repertoire of theatre and to understand the history of theatre arts. Students have the opportunity to participate in theatrical field trips to local and New York Theatres.

Affiliated with the International Thespian Society, our Upper School Palmer Trinity Troupe 5458 and Junior Troupe 88939 present three full-length productions a year. School-wide auditions are held for each show and performances are held on campus and at local theaters.

For ticket information, call the box office at 305-259-1121.