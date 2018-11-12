Small Business Saturday encourages all to think BIG & shop local

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nearly a decade ago, American Express launched a program now affectionately known and heralded as Small Business Saturday. What began in New York City quickly caught fire with local businesses across the country, especially in markets like ours where small businesses are the backbone of the community and the most engaged job creators in the local economy.

And the timing could not have been better for Small Business Saturday as we were emerging from one of the worst recessions in US history. Our local retailers were hit hard, many wondering how they would keep the shop doors open and their employees on the payroll. But it was these small businesses that rescued our economy and kept us all afloat for brighter days ahead.

In 2011, our Gables community’s foray into all things #smallbusiness began in earnest with a breakfast event at Books & Books, featuring our dear friend Mitchell Kaplan and a host of other independently owned businesses who catapulted their good work onto the national stage that day.

Very quickly we were identified by AMEX and their marketing team as a leader in the “movement” and invited to participate on a much grander scale, including the shooting of a national commercial that featured a number of our local businesses and Coral Gables as the Greater Miami epicenter for commerce.

To say that Small Business Saturday is a point of pride for our community and our Coral Gables Chamber is an understatement. In truth, we are the community we are today because of our locally owned businesses – we always have been. They are the engine that makes our economy stronger and you, the loyal consumer, are the fuel in their tank.

Over the years AMEX has watched our participation grow from a mere 19 businesses in year one to more than 200 participating this past year, including local restaurants. More South Florida communities have joined the party, too, with much fanfare and purpose. This follows a growing national trend for the program that has seen two US presidents shop local on SBS, most notably with former President Obama preferring to patronize a local book store in DC with his daughters.

It is still the local retailer who has the vision and passion to make a difference in their own business and the community – it always will be. They are grassroots, in the trenches, oftentimes our neighbors and friends. We depend on them as they count on us.

So, mark your calendars for Saturday, November 24 and make plans to join us in the Gables as we shop local that day. We will be out and about around the City Beautiful with our opening event at 10 a.m. Or find out what is happening in your neighborhood and support those efforts, as well.

When the insanity of Black Friday finally overwhelms you, or you just want something more civilized and sophisticated for your holiday shopping experience, come back to what you know for some good old fashioned comfort and spend the day with us on Small Business Saturday.

As always, more information on Small Business Saturday can be found at www.shopsmall.com or on our Chamber website for a local calendar of events at www.coralgableschamber.org.

Now, let’s get ready to do big things and commit to shop local on Small Business Saturday!

Mark A. Trowbridge has served as the President of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce since 2006, the second largest Chamber in Miami-Dade County and fourth largest in the South Florida region. He has been a transformational leader for his organization and is noted for his commitment to the local community and to small businesses in The City Beautiful. Trowbridge has lived in Miami for the past 26 years.