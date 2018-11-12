So much to be thankful for at Pinecrest Gardens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It has been a year and two months since IRMA ravaged our beautiful Gardens, and in that time Mother Nature has worked her magic and today we are more beautiful, bountiful and green than ever.

It is also a year ago this week that Patrick Dougherty arrived at Pinecrest Gardens to create one of the most spectacular monumental sculptures that any venue could ever hope for. In the Thick of It, continues to mesmerize children and adults alike.

On the menu this week we have a very special Jazz event. South Motors Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens is proud to welcome Six time Grammy Award Winner, David Sanborn on Saturday, November 17, 8:00 p.m. One of the most commercially successful American saxophonists for six decades and counting, David Sanborn is a jazz musician at heart, but has transcended genres and musical boundaries throughout his entire career. Rolling Stone says, “Among the great saxophonists of the past four decades, David Sanborn has earned an identity all his own. He’s jazz, he’s funk, he’s soul, he’s pop, he’s blues, he’s rock. Sanborn has released 24 albums, won six Grammy Awards, and has had eight gold albums and one platinum. He continues to be one of the most active musicians of his genre and an inspiration to countless other musicians. For tickets call 1-877-496-8499.

Opera meets art in a Community Conversation we call The Colors of Music Presented by Florida Grand Opera and HARTVEST Project on Friday, November 16, at 8:00 p.m. Celebrating the legendary artist Frida Kahlo, Florida Grand Opera presents its Studio Artists in concert, paired with a historic look at Frida’s diary and dialog hosted by Artist, Carola Bravo. This artist talk and recital will bring color, composition, and music together. This program will explore how visual art can inspire words, music, rhythm, and melody. “The Colors of Music” will pair various artworks with musical compositions: an exploration of how each distinct medium has the power to create similar impressions and feelings. This event is free to the public.

For Children, join us for the Nicklaus Children’s Outpatient Center’s Family Fun Concerts presented by Orchestra Miami. Their first concert of the season features Tough Turkey in the Big City on Sunday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. Advance Tickets: $10 Children 3-17, $12 Seniors, $15 Adults and Same Day Tickets: $12 Children 3-17, $15 Seniors, $18 Adults For series pricing or family packages call 305-274-2103. A Thanksgiving Odyssey by Bruce Adolphe and Louise Gikow performed by the chamber ensemble of Orchestra Miami. Written in the style of an old-fashioned radio play, Tough Turkey in the Big City is the story of a big-hearted bird with a dream. After hearing Farmer Brown say that the Big City is “for the birds,” Tom embarks upon an unforgettable adventure – falling in love with a Park Avenue pigeon, dancing the Turkey Trot at the Turkey Club and marching in a big parade!

More Marvelous Music…for those of you weary of turkey, holiday stress and black Friday shopping. We cordially invite you to stop by the Gardens for a soothing Sunday Chamber Serenade presented by New World School of the Arts, Sunday, November 25 at 3:00 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of beautiful chamber music in Pinecrest Gardens that includes Franz Schubert’s Quintet in A Major, Mikhail Glinka’s Trio Pathetique; and Franz Schubert’s Quintet in C major.

Education

Little Lizards is a free-with-admissions drop-in program every Wednesday afternoon 2-4:00 p.m. at the picnic areas near the playground. This informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting.

Recommended for children ages 3-10 years. November’s topic is Garden Edibles/Harvest. The fall is the perfect time to learn about edible gardening in Florida. Join us in November as we start planting veggie beds for the season. Take home your very own vegetable seedling and taste what we have growing in the garden after learning about the plant parts we love to eat!

For our Scout Program, Junior Outdoor Art Explorer Badge Day is Saturday, November 17. 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This program will help juniors understand the important role that art plays in nature, and how it impacts the lives of people. Let nature be your inspiration as you explore, create and design different kinds of art. In this program, we will play with light, build bird houses, make rainy day music, and much more. This program is featured in conjunction with the brownie Outdoor Art Creator Badge. Price: $12 per scout (includes cost of badge, activity materials, full access to garden amenities and reservation of picnic areas).

Environmental Contest

The Pinecrest Gardens fifth annual environmental contest “Florida is…Endangered Species” begins Monday, November 12 (Eastern Time) and ends Thursday, January 17, 2019. The contest is in partnership with our Artist in Residence, Xavier Cortada, and is inspired by our garden-wide Florida is Nature Project. Selected entries will be featured in the Hibiscus Gallery, and winners will receive prizes. This is a visual arts contest that prompts students to create a piece of art inspired by the nature that surrounds us, reflecting endangered species. The contest is a visual arts challenge, open to students in grades 4-12 of Miami-Dade public and private schools. First place winner receives $1,000 for their school, and $400.00 for personal use. Additional cash prizes awarded to second, third, and people’s choice. All artist works will be featured in our Fine Arts Festival at Pinecrest Gardens. Draw, Paint, Collage, Photograph, Inspire. Contest dates: Monday, November 12 through January 17, 2019. Art Reception and announcement of winners: Thursday, January 24, 2019. Participation: Contest open for Miami-Dade County students (public and private) in grades 4-12 and generously sponsored by the Corradino Group.