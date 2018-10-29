South Florida PBS Launches HEALTH CHANNEL

On August 7 South Florida PBS, in partnership with Baptist Health South Florida, announced the launch of the new Health Channel. On the air, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Health Channel, All Health All the Time is the only 24/7 health and medical TV channel in the nation.

The Health Channel provides easy and quick access to Baptist Health medical experts who can answer viewers’ questions on health and wellness concerns. A wide range of issues are addressed, including child psychology, care for the aging, health insurance, breast cancer, orthopedic and sports injuries, medical breakthroughs, and heart health, among many others.

“We are pleased and privileged to partner with Baptist Health South Florida in this unique and pioneering initiative,” said CEO and President of South Florida PBS, Dolores Sukhdeo. “Nationwide, there is increasing concern about access to medical experts and information. Our diverse and growing South Florida communities are particularly impacted by this concern. As a community supported non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the interests and needs of South Florida, we are dedicating an entire digital TV channel to offering credible and trustworthy information about health, medicine and wellness.”

Additionally, the Health Channel includes an interactive component that responds and provides information to members of the communities it serves through multiple platforms including a dedicated phone line, online via www.AllHealthTV.com and through dedicated social media channels @allhealthtv.

“The Health Channel is a new innovative way for South Florida to consume relevant health information and ask questions to our clinical team,” said Bernie Fernandez, M.D., chief executive officer, Baptist Health Medical Group. “Baptist Health is excited to partner with South Florida PBS on this initiative and take part in an important educational opportunity for our community.”

Currently, the Health Channel may be found on the following channels: Over-the-Air (Free TV): Channel 2.3; Comcast Cable: Miami Dade: Channel 201; Broward: Channel 201; Palm Beach County: Channel 205 or 1193; Martin County: Channel 1193; Monroe County: Channel 201 or 1196; Atlantic Broadband: Miami: Channel 652; Miami Beach: Channel 652; Hotwire (September 2018).

South Florida PBS, Florida’s largest public media company, connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida’s history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS serves diverse communities from Key West to the Sebastian Inlet and from the Atlantic Ocean west to Lake Okeechobee. South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education and cultural heritage programming, and serves as a model for telling unique local stories across a wide variety of media platforms.

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 10 hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children’s Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Doctors Hospital, Fishermen’s Community Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), more than 40 physician practices, 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence spanning across Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has more than 19,500 employees and more than 3,000 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

For information, visit BaptistHealth.net/newsroom and connect on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF.