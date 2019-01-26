South Motors Fine Arts Festival is turning sweet 16

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Join us Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day for the renowned South Motors Fine Arts Festival. Now in its 16th year, this iconic event remains one of Florida’s premiere juried art shows. Enjoy a day surrounded by spectacular visual arts in the most lush and luxurious setting. Amongst a generous representation of the best artists and artisans from the US and abroad, you will find the perfect piece of art for your home that includes painting, sculpture, mixed media and photography. You can also peruse a selection of original handcrafted jewelry or wearable art for yourself or significant other. There is always a great selection of delicious food, live music and other activities for the entire family including sidewalk painting sponsored by City National Bank and arts and crafts to entertain children of all ages. Join us at the South Motors Fine Arts Festival nestled throughout our winding paths and set on a botanical stage. There will be off-premise parking at Christ the King Church, Palmetto Senior High and Pinecrest Elementary, with free shuttle service to and from Pinecrest Gardens. This event is FREE to all who attend.

Not only is this Fine Arts Festival exciting to attend, but will again be paired with The Pinecrest Gardens Fifth Annual Environmental Art Contest. The theme this year is “Florida is…Endangered Species.” The contest is in partnership with our Artist in Residence, Xavier Cortada, and is inspired by our garden-wide Florida is Nature Project. The annual art contest prompts students to create a piece of art inspired by the nature that surrounds us, reflecting endangered species. The contest is a visual arts challenge, open to students in grades 4-12 of Miami-Dade public and private schools. First place winner receives $1,000 for their school, and $400.00 for their own keeping. A special thank you to the Corradino Group who is sponsoring the contest, providing all of the monitory awards. All artist works will be on exhibit during our Fine Arts Festival at Pinecrest Gardens. The award ceremony and artists’ meet and greet is Thursday, January 24, at 7:00 p.m.

7th Winter Fundraiser Jazz Concert to benefit Palmetto Elementary Performing Arts

Support Arts in Education on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at this wonderful benefit concert where local professionals support aspiring musicians! Singer-Songwriter Dani Driggs, Latin Grammy Winner Ed Calle, Jazz Pianist Jim Gaisor, Singer/Actress, Brenda Alford, and Vocalist Johnny Rez, (as seen on “The Voice”) perform with young musicians from Palmetto Elementary School under the direction of Music Director, Oliver Diez. The event will feature a pre-event wine and Hors d’oeuvres reception at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and further information please contact Paul Sasso of the Community Foundation of Pinecrest at 305-234-2586 or Palmetto Elementary School Performing Arts President, Ari Sasso, at <ari@sassolawgroup.com>. Ticket pre-sales for preferred seating begins January 14 through January 21. Additional tickets will be available the evening of the event. All proceeds will benefit the Palmetto Elementary School Performing Arts Program. Tickets are $45 Adults, $35 Children 16 and younger. For tickets and information, please call 305-234-2586.

Pinecrest Gardens Farmers Market

If you haven’t visited our fabulous Farmers Market lately, then its time you come around and stroll the finest curated group of artisan food producers, local growers, plant vendors, prepared food stands and so much more. For years our market has been home to the highest quality organic and local produce and artisan goods. The Pinecrest Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Our Market is generously sponsored by Baptist Health who promotes a healthy life style each and every day…and there is no better a place to kick-start the practice of making the right choices for healthy eating than right here each Sunday.