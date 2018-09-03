South Motors Jazz 2018-2019 Season Select a Seat Event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last Chance to Purchase the Best Seats in the House

Join us in our beautiful Hibiscus Gallery on Sunday, September 9 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for the final “Select-A-Seat” event at Pinecrest Gardens where mimosas, croissants and choosing the seat of your dreams for the new jazz season are the only items on the menu. And what an incredible line-up of renowned jazz artists are being showcased this coming year!

Six Time Grammy Award Winner

Randy Brecker

and the South Florida Jazz Orchestra

Saturday, October 20, at 8:00 p.m.

Jazz trumpeter and composer Randy Brecker has helped shape the sound of jazz, R&B and rock for more than four decades. His trumpet and flugelhorn performances have graced hundreds of albums by a wide range of artists including James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, Steely Dan and Frank Zappa. In 1967, Randy ventured into jazz-rock with the band Blood, Sweat and Tears and after one album left to join the Horace Silver Quintet.

Three Time Grammy Award Winner & NEA Jazz Master

Ramsey Lewis Quintet

Saturday, November 17, at 8:00 p.m.

Ramsey Lewis has been an iconic leader in the contemporary jazz movement for over 50 years with an unforgettable sound and outgoing personality that has allowed him to cross over to the pop and R&B charts. Throughout his illustrious career, Lewis who is a NEA Jazz Master, has also joined forces with countless other artists to create new and innovative music.

Five Time Grammy Award Winner

Christian McBride’s New Jawn

Saturday, December 8, at 8:00 p.m.

Christian McBride can be likened to a force of nature, fusing the fire and fury of a virtuoso with the depth and grounding of a seasoned journeyman. With a career now blazing into its third decade, the Philadelphia native has become one of the most requested, most recorded, and most respected figures in the music world today. Raised in a city steeped in soul, McBride moved to New York in 1989 to pursue classical studies at the Juilliard School. There he was promptly recruited to the road by saxophonist Bobby Watson. Call it a change in curriculum: a decade’s worth of study through hundreds of recording sessions and countless gigs with an ever-expanding circle of musicians. Currently he hosts and produces “The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian” on SiriusXM satellite radio and National Public Radio’s “Jazz Night in America,” a weekly radio show and multimedia collaboration between WBGO, NPR and Jazz at Lincoln Center, showcasing outstanding live jazz from across the country. He brings that same breadth of experience to bear as Artistic Advisor for Jazz Programming at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). In March 2016, Mr. McBride became artistic director of the now 63-year-old Newport Jazz festival — taking the reins directly from its 91-year-old co-founder, George Wein.

The World Famous

Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Legend Lives On

Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s.

Today, the 18 member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. Just as it was in Glenn’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought after big band in the world.

Two Time Grammy Award Nominee, Jazz Vocalist

Renee Olstead sings The Great American Songbook

With the Frost Concert Jazz Band featuring

Multi-Grammy nominee, John Daversa

Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Olstead has toured extensively and appeared as a musical guest on The Today Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, and The Oprah Winfrey Show, just to name a few. Renee’s debut album received a Grammy nomination and a subsequent soundtrack placement earned her a Golden Globe nod for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture “Christmas in Love”. Her collaboration with John Daversa, “Do You Want to Know a Secret” garnered her second Grammy nomination in 2017. Renee’s audience has expanded to include fans who are familiar with her many acting appearances (CBS’ ‘Still Standing’ 2002-2006, ABC Family’s ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’ 2008-2013, Universal Pictures’ Unfriended’ 2015).

Chair of Studio Music and Jazz at the Frost School of Music at University of Miami, John Daversa is a versatile and internationally renowned trumpeter, composer, arranger, producer and bandleader. He is a winner of the Herb Alpert Award, David Joel Miller Award, the National Trumpet Competition, the ITG Jazz Soloist Competition, and finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition, and a 3-time Grammy nominee.

Five Time Latin Grammy Award Nominee and Grammy Award Nominee

Antonio Adolfo Quartet Featuring Vocalist Carol Saboya

Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Antonio Adolfo grew up in a musical family in Rio de Janeiro and began his studies at the age of seven. During the 60’s he led his own trio and toured with singers Elis Regina and Milton Nascimento. Adolfo wrote tunes that gained great success, winning international contests, and which have been recorded by artists including Sergio Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Herb Alpert, Earl Klugh, Dionne Warwick, and others. As a musician and arranger he has collaborated with some of the most outstanding Brazilian names, besides having released more than 25 albums under his name. In summary, Antonio Adolfo is world-renowned among Brazilian musicians, and a towering figure in the development of Brazilian music.

Fourteen Time Grammy Award Winner & NEA Jazz Master

Paquito D’ Rivera Sextet

Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Paquito D’Rivera defies categorization. The winner of fourteen GRAMMY Awards, he is celebrated both for his artistry in Latin jazz and his achievements as a classical composer. Born in Havana, Cuba, he performed at age 10 with the National Theater Orchestra, studied at the Havana Conservatory of Music and, at 17, became a featured soloist with the Cuban National Symphony. His numerous recordings include more than 30 solo albums. The National Endowment for the Arts website affirms “he has become the consummate multinational ambassador, creating and promoting a cross-culture of music that moves effortlessly among jazz, Latin, and Mozart.”

ART

HIBISCUS GALLERY

NON-NATIVE by Jefreid Lotti and

FLORIDA IS… Native Trees by Xavier Cortada

September 5 to October 3

Artist Meet and Greet, Thursday, September 6 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

FREE

This exhibition paints a portrait of Miami – an epicenter of migration and climate change. The paintings in this exhibition depict the personal battle of an immigrant in search of the American dream, and his intersection with the inevitable rising seas. About the Artist: Cuban born artist, Jefreid Lotti arrived in the US in 2000. After graduating from Miami Dade College, he taught painting and drawing for two years at the University of Florida where he received a Master’s in Fine Arts in 2016. He is currently living and working in Miami, FL where he continues to exhibit locally.

HARTVEST PROJECT

ARTasting

Saturday, September 8

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Cypress Hall

A multi-sensory appreciation of art where guest-artists guide participants through a learning experience paired with a sampling of food or drink. (Min. 10 participants). Fee: $40 (includes art talks, special tasting of wine and hors-d’oeuvres).

Education

Horticulture

Bonsai Workshop, Thursday, September 13, 10:30-Noon

Learn the Art of Bonsai while working on your very own bonsai tree. Plant and tools are offered as part of your fee package. This workshop is held in the Hibiscus Gallery, registration fee is $30 and must be made in advance. Call 305-669-6990.

Little Lizards

NEW DAY AND TIME!

Wednesday Afternoons 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free with $5 Park Admission

Join us every Wednesday Afternoon at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards Program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting. Recommended for children Ages 3-10.

September’s topic is Habitats – A habitat is a home for living things. This month we will explore the many different habitats of planet earth. What makes the habitat of a worm and a fish different and similar? What do a polar bear and a butterfly have in common? Join us this month as we discover about animal homes.