Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Statement from FIU president regarding the role of race and ethnicity in college admissions

By: Community News |July 3, 2018

Board of Trustees rates FIU president’s performance 'superior,' extends contract

Mark B. Rosenberg

Today’s announcement by the Trump administration regarding the role of race and ethnicity in college admissions is likely not to have an impact on FIU’s admissions process. Our process follows Florida law, which already prohibits the use of race in admissions decisions. We remain committed to providing access to higher education for students of a variety of socio-economic, educational and cultural backgrounds. FIU mirrors our community; diversity is a natural and integral part of who we are.

Mark B. Rosenberg
President

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Statement from FIU president regarding the role of race and ethnicity in college admissions"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*