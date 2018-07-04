Statement from FIU president regarding the role of race and ethnicity in college admissions

Today’s announcement by the Trump administration regarding the role of race and ethnicity in college admissions is likely not to have an impact on FIU’s admissions process. Our process follows Florida law, which already prohibits the use of race in admissions decisions. We remain committed to providing access to higher education for students of a variety of socio-economic, educational and cultural backgrounds. FIU mirrors our community; diversity is a natural and integral part of who we are.

Mark B. Rosenberg

President