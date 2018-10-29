Students learn about the Tuskegee Airmen at ‘Rise Above’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than one thousand Miami Dade County public schoolchildren enjoyed an incredible field trip where they met a heroic World War II pilot, viewed a restored P-51 fighter and watched an exciting film highlighting the famous Tuskegee Airmen of that era. 94 year-old Lieutenant Colonel Harold Brown (USAF Retired), one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, was the star attraction at “Rise Above”, a traveling exhibit designed to inspire young students to overcome adversity and be the best they can be. Sponsored by Carnival Corporation and with the support of other local organizations, the five day event ran from October 11-15 and hosted 25 Miami Dade County middle schools and high schools including:

The Tuskegee Airmen of World War II were a group of African-American pilots, aircraft maintainers and other support personnel who broke racial barriers and stereotypes during a time when American society, including its armed forces, were segregated.

Almost 300 Tuskegee pilots flew in combat over Europe escorting strategic bombers as they attacked and destroyed German factories and military installations. The Tuskegee-piloted aircraft, part of the 332nd Fighter Group, had their tail sections painted bright red earning them the nickname “The Red Tails.” Allied bomber crews sighed with relief when the famous “Red Tails” joined them as protective escorts and fought off attacking Nazi airplanes.

Lieutenant Colonel Brown, the featured speaker, is one of the few surviving Tuskegee pilots and is in great health. During the event his energy level seemed to increase—not decrease—the more he spoke to students and shared with them his wartime exploits. Those tales included his time spent as a prisoner of war…the first time he had ever been in a non-segregated military camp. Teachers, students, and other guests marveled at the nonagenarian’s detailed memory, humor, humility and engaging manner.

“Rise Above” was organized by the South Florida Aerospace Scholarship Corporation, a non-profit group dedicated to helping young men and women pursue careers in science, technology and engineering and that provides financial assistance to US Air Force ROTC cadets.

Raul Mas Canosa, president of the organization, thanked the myriad supporters that contributed to the wildly successful event.

“This was the brainchild of our outgoing president Stan Bodner assisted by many other able individuals and organizations. We provided the spark but they gave us the momentum to get over the finish line.”

“Carnival Corporation was proud to welcome the Tuskegee Airmen and Red Tail Squadron to South Florida,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, whose brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. “We’re delighted that so many students and other visitors were touched by the story of the Tuskegee airmen and found it a source of inspiration for their own lives.”

Other sponsors and supporters included the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, Signature Aviation, US Army Recruiting, the Air Force Association, University of Miami USAF ROTC Detachment 155, Florida National University, the Miami Military Museum and Synergy Rents.