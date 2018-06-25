Summertime means fun time at Pinecrest Gardens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Every day is a celebration at the Gardens. Whether you are looking for relaxation or recreation there are so many activities to enjoy, adults and children both. You can join us Mondays through Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. or Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. to drink in the beauty and partake in the range recreational activities we have to offer.

Splash ‘N Play is our water playground/splash pad designed for the enjoyment of children ages 2 through 12. It is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to one hour prior to closing. Admission to the Splash ‘N Play is free with paid park admission! Remember, toddlers must be in a swimsuit or swimmer diapers.

Adjacent to the picnic table area and concession, our all-inclusive, colorful playground offers your children a wide variety of fun and exercise. From swings to slides, they will enjoy all of the activities while you relax and watch them play, sipping a refreshing soft drink or tasting one of our ice cream treats from our concession tower.

“Something tells me it’s all happening at the zoo…our wonderful, little Petting Zoo!” Your children will love to interact with our family of farm animals. Open daily at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. for 30 minutes each time, admission to the petting zoo is always free with general park admission! You will get to know all of our furry friends by name.

If it is relaxation you are looking for then a stroll through our beautiful Botanical Gardens is just what the doctor ordered. The garden offers more than 1000 varieties of some of the most beautiful and rare plants from around the world serving as a perfect stage for the young botanists. While you are walking the garden paths, take advantage of our On-Cell free phone tour.

And while you are enjoying your walk throughout our shaded paths, you can stop to feed the many varieties of magnificent Koi and other fish in our ponds and streams throughout the lower garden that offer you or your children a unique opportunity to feed fish in their native environment. Fish food is sold at the admissions booth.

Swan Lake, our most iconic vista, provides the perfect place to watch wildlife in a spectacular setting. You can observe Don and Delilah Swan enjoying a swim in the lake, iguanas and turtles sunning themselves on the grassy bank or native birds swooping down to rest at the water’s edge.

You don’t have to pay to play!

Domino Games are available for any visitor to use. Bring your friends and test your domino playing skills with a beautiful garden setting as your backdrop. Please inquire at the admissions booth, a valid driver’s license will be held during time of reservation.

You’re in for some gigantic fun when you play a game of Chess or Checkers on our complimentary 25” tall chess or checkers game. Played on our grassy Meadow area these games rarely fail to fascinate players and spectators alike. Please inquiry at the admissions booth, a valid driver’s license will be held during time of reservation.

Finally, our magnificent Cypress Hall is open daily from 8:30-5:00 for delicious coffees, teas and smoothies along with tasty and tempting treats. Additionally the HARTvest Project will feature their once-a-month ARTfeast on Sunday, July 8 where you can partake in a delicious, art-inspired and chef created brunch. Does the Gardens offer something for everyone? You bet we do!