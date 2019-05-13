Suniland Sundevils Football & Cheer Registration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For the Suniland Sundevils new season, registration for the tackle football team and for the cheerleading squad is now open for Peewee, 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U and 13U. Practice is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 12855 Pinecrest Pkwy, 33156. Football coaches are Jorge Garrigo (305-986-9984) and Javier Carreno (305-922-5532) and Roca Nova is coaching Cheerleading (305-733-9872).