Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Suniland Sundevils Football & Cheer Registration

TOPICS:

By: Lee Stephens |May 13, 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For the Suniland Sundevils new season, registration for the tackle football team and for the cheerleading squad is now open for Peewee, 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U and 13U. Practice is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 12855 Pinecrest Pkwy, 33156. Football coaches are Jorge Garrigo (305-986-9984) and Javier Carreno (305-922-5532) and Roca Nova is coaching Cheerleading (305-733-9872).

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Suniland Sundevils Football & Cheer Registration"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*