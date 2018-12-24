Teacher Daisy Su is touching children’s lives

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Touching children’s lives and singing keep Palmetto Middle School teacher Daisy Su busy.

It’s a long way from Hong Kong, China to Pinecrest, Florida but hundreds of children and thousands of music lovers are very happy Daisy Su made the trip in 1991.

That year, Daisy moved to Florida to pursue dual dreams of studying and singing. And in achieving both goals, she eventually became a beloved music teacher within Miami-Dade County Public Schools and a highly sought-after singer who has performed at Carnegie Hall three times in the past several years.

“When I’m teaching, I’m sharing my knowledge and love for music with young minds,” said Daisy Su. “And when I’m singing, I’m able to reach out to people and touch their hearts through music. Music is a powerful and incredible vehicle to express emotion.”

Daisy Su earned a Master’s Degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. While attending, she was awarded the prestigious Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship from the Rotary International Foundation and studied German and voice in Vienna and Salzburg, Austria. In fact, she studied at Salzburg College, where the iconic movie The Sound of Music was filmed.

From 2014-2018, Daisy taught at Sunset Elementary School in the magnet program, winning the coveted “Rookie Teacher of the Year Award” in 2016. This fall, Daisy began teaching at Palmetto Middle School, where she instructs students in Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced Band, as well as Chorus and Orchestra.

“Teaching three different programs is quite challenging,” she says with a laugh. “My vision for Palmetto Middle School is to build a music program that will challenge the children and give them the necessary skills and appreciation for music. We will strive for consistency and excellence and encourage the kids to perform in front of audiences…small groups at first, gradually building to larger performances.”

When Daisy Su isn’t teaching, she is often performing as a singer and pianist throughout South Florida and abroad. Rave reviews of her performances are frequent, with descriptions of her singing including “invariably a scene stealer,” “a stylish performance,” and “lovely soprano line.” Locally, she has performed with the New World Symphony, Seraphic Fire, Miami Lyric Opera, Greater Miami Symphonic Band, University of Miami and the Kendall Orchestra, as well as for many organizations, churches and synagogues. She has also performed many roles in famous operas such as Carmen, Barber of Seville and La Traviata. She will perform with her church choir at Lincoln Center in New York City in April 2019.

“It’s important that a teacher has a passion for their work,” she says. “And I certainly love teaching and performing. I want my students to succeed, to accomplish. And to develop a love for music that will last their lifetimes. And who knows which of them may someday end up performing in Carnegie Hall or Lincoln Center?”