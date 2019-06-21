TEARING OCD APART!!!





So, you or your loved one have been diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), now what? What kind of treatment do you need? What do you need to do to manage this disorder? Many people diagnosed have no clue what to do. They usually wind up in “talk therapy”. The problem with this kind of therapy is you can talk about the OCD and how you feel all day long and still continue to get worse and worse.

It is not until the person finally faces their fears (obsessions) and resists doing the behaviors (compulsions) that they will begin to get better. The therapy that teaches people how to fight the urge to resist doing compulsions is called Exposure and Response Prevention Therapy (ERP).

Many people who suffer from OCD have no idea that ERP is considered the gold standard in treatment for OCD. It is unacceptable and unfortunate that the public does not always have this very important information about what type of treatment to receive after being diagnosed with OCD.

