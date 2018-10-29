One of my favorite day’s of the year. It’s a day consumed by family, friends and “hopefully” a good meal as well.

I especially enjoy the fact, that it’s a non giftgiving event, spiritual rules are not present as well, just lots of thanks.

The challenge of the Thanksgiving meal remains though….

Cooking of the traditional turkey, always get’s the premier attention, and I’m sure that most families can tell endless stories about “The Bird”

I would like to offer an alternative to the obligatory roasted turkey;

If your family is big enough, then maybe two different roasts’ would be an idea?

I propose:

Whole roasted leg of lamb, stuffed with spinach and lots of garlic..

1 Whole leg of lamb, bone in (if possible ) about 5 lbs.

Mirepoix for roasting:

2 onions peeled and roughly chopped

2 carrots peeled and cubed

4 sticks of celery, diced

Salt and pepper

Stuffing:

2 onions, chopped roughly

Splash of olive oil

2 lbs fresh spinach leaves

1 cup of smashed garlic cloves

1 cup of basil leaves

1 cup fresh parsley leaves

1 cup of soft goat cheese

4 anchovy filets, chopped roughly

½ cup pine nuts, toasted

¼ cup green olives, pitted and roughly chopped

salt and pepper to taste.

Make the stuffing:

Place spinach, parsley and basil leaves in a bowl.

In a preheated sauté pan, sauté the onions in olive oil, add the garlic and let mixture caramelize.

Pour warm onion mixture over spinach, add goat cheese, olives, nuts and anchovies.

With your hand, mix stuffing gently wilting the spinach.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Set aside.

Leg of lamb “rub”

1 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup honey

Juice from 4 lemons

2 table spoons of chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon of chopped thyme

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl, mix with a whip, set aside.

Approaching a leg of lamb can be somewhat intimidating.

If possible have your local butcher “bone out” your leg, ask that the bones are removed, by cutting around the thigh bone, removing the remaining of hip, but leaving the shank.

Ask that the shank is “frenched” to create a “handle.”

If help is not available, then start with an already de-boned leg of lamb.

The result will be the same, just a different look before slicing your finished roast.

“Open” your leg of lamb, by placing it on a cutting board. With a boning knife slice/help pieces of meat pockets to be placed in order to make a square.

Stuff the leg or add the stuffing onto the opened leg of lamb.

Roll the lamb by rolling the front part of the leg forward to make a “roulade.”

Tie the lamb leg tightly with string.

Set aside.

Roast your leg.

Place the stuffed leg of Lamb on top of the mirepoix mix, pour lamb rub over the leg and massage the the rub into leg of lamb.

Place lamb leg in the middle of a preheated 350 degree oven.

The leg will need to roast about 1 – 1 1/2 hour. Depending on size of leg. But what’s important is: flip the leg every 20 minutes or roll it over.

Once approaching doneness, insert a wooden skewer into middle of lamb , wait 5 seconds and feel the temperature of the center.

It should be body temperature warm or use a meat thermometer and look for medium doneness.

Once leg is removed from oven, continue rolling/flipping the leg every 10 minutes.

Place cooked leg of lamb on a cutting board, remove string, slice and serve…

I highly recommend spooning the vegetables and drippings into a serving bowl and serve along with the leg of lamb.

Pecan Praline soufflé

Those who know TWOCHEFS Restaurant also knows that soufflé’s are what we serve most for dessert.

So a pecan dessert is a must… Just not in shape of a pie.

Pecan Praline Mix:

1 cup shelled pecans

¾ cup sugar

1 vanilla bean, split

1 tablespoon peanut oil

Place the pecans on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for about 10 minutes. Set aside.

Combine sugar and 2 tablespoons of water in a saucepan, add the vanilla seeds to the pan and bring to a boil.

Cook until it turns into a light caramel. Add the toasted nuts and continue cooking until the mixture turns into a deep amber color while stirring with a wooden spoon.

Pour the nut mixture onto a baking tray lined with a silpat. Cool for about 30 minutes.

Break the nut brittle into pieces and place in a food processor. Process until a powder is obtained. Add the peanut oil and process until mixture becomes pasty.

Souffle base:

2 cups of milk

1 cup of brown sugar

1 stick of butter

I cup of flour

1 cup pecan praline mix (see recipe )

1 soup spoon of good cognac (optional )

10 whole eggs, separated into yolks and whites

10 x 6 oz ramekins, buttered and dusted with granulated sugar

In a pot add milk along with brown sugar, gently heat to melt the sugar. Take care not to boil mixture.

In a separate pot melt the butter, add flour, mix with a wooden spoon until pasty.

Add the milk mixture, and stir to absorb. Bring back to heat and cook for about 10 seconds.

Transfer soufflé base to an electric mixer, add the cup of the praline mixture and cognac.

Let mixer, combine praline and soufflé base on slow speed, mix for about 8 minutes,

Add egg yolks, one by one.

In a mixer beat/whisk the egg white till a stiff peak, add 1/3 of whites to soufflé base,

And mix, add remaining egg whites and gently fold/mix with a spatula, until absorbed.

Ladle mixture into buttered ramekins (10)

Place soufflés in the middle of the oven and bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.

Serve immediately…. With a dollop of fresh whipped cream.

Happy Thanksgiving

From TwoChefs Restaurant

Jan Jorgensen

Chef/Owner Two Chefs Restaurant, Pinecrest

For information visit www.twochefsrestaurant.com.