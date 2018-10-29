The 2018 Equinox is a Chevrolet for everyone

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chevrolet has been building cars for American families for well over a century, starting in 1911. “A car for every purse and purpose” was one of the company’s earliest taglines way — and it seems to have been a guiding phrase for Chevrolet.

Chevrolet currently makes 19 consumer-focused models and constantly has new models and updates planned. Not only do they have a specific model for most every consumer’s taste, but each model is highly configurable, especially the 2018 Equinox.

Just to start, the Equinox has eight trim levels from which to choose with three turbocharged, four-cylinder engines, and two different drivetrains. The engines available are a 1.5-liter making 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque, a 2.0-liter making 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet or torque, and a 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel engine making 136 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

After you have chosen an engine, then you must decide whether you want all-wheel drive or just front-wheel drive. All of these factors impact the average miles per gallon, which ranges from 20 to 39.

I test drove the Premium trim level with the 2.0 liter turbo engine and front-wheel drive. It had all the trimmings — leather seats, Chevy MyLink with a seven-inch touch screen and Apple CarPlay, as well as Android Auto to connect to your phone. Some other cool tech it offers is a wireless charging mat built into the car and a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot.

All this tech in a car that anyone can buy and is easily accessible bodes well serves for what is to come in Chevy’s high-end and sports cars. The Premium trim also comes with the nine-speed automatic transmission that is very smooth and even features engine start/stop, which helps preserve gas in traffic.

The interior build quality is good, especially for the growing families for which this car most likely is built. More than adequate rear legroom and plenty of space farther back means that the Equinox is more than ready to help you pack it full — and get you where you need to go.

Just a hair under 30 cubic feet of storage with the rear seats up and 63.5 cubic feet with them down is more than enough for anything from a soccer game to a run to Home Depot for a project.

Driving the 2018 Equinox isn’t like a Camaro, but it is solid for a small SUV. The steering feels tight and precise and braking is on point. The safety tech available also makes the Equinox one of the safest places on the road with countless sensors and early-detection devices.

The 2018 Equinox starts at $24,575 and can go up to almost $40,000 with options like those on the model I tested.

Chevy has come a long way and really does have a vehicle for every person who walks into the showroom, and the price isn’t too bad either.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.