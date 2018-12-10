The Arsht Center announces appointment of Johann Zietsman as CEO and president

After an international search, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has named Johann Zietsman as its CEO and president.

Zietsman, who will assume the role in February 2019, succeeds John Richard, who has announced he would be stepping down at the end of this year.

“After a thorough and careful selection process, we’re delighted to have Johann lead the Arsht Center into a new era while conserving the center’s commitment for comprehensive community engagement,” said Ira D. Hall, chair of the center’s Trust Board of Directors. “Johann has built a reputation within the arts world as a fierce advocate of diversity and inclusion, from audiences to programming and staffing.”

Zietsman joins the Arsht Center after nearly 10 transformative years as CEO and president of the Arts Commons in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Under his leadership, the Arts Commons has become a resilient and sustainable values-led organization. Hall noted that the Arsht Center, one of Miami-Dade County’s largest assets, will be in good financial hands based on Zietsman’s proven track record of strong financial results. While at the Arts Commons, he turned a projected $900,000 deficit into a consolidated surplus of over $1.3 million.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to lead an institution that values many of the same principles I’ve championed throughout my career, such as building access to the arts for all,” Zietsman said. “Although Miami and Calgary are two very different cities, they are similar in that they’re diverse and rich in culture — and that’s what excites me the most about accepting this new role.”

Zietsman’s appreciation for the arts began early on in his career in his homeland of South Africa, where he pioneered work in the arts and was recognized by Nelson Mandela’s government. As a volunteer, he launched and directed two community youth initiatives, which currently serve about 4,000 at-risk children in townships.

As an industry leader, he is the current chair of the Performing Arts Center Consortium and a member of the International Society for the Performing Arts.

