The Better Business Mixer, a different kind of event

This one-of-a-kind mixer sets out to make connections between community organizations that otherwise may not know each other. Get a head start on 2019, by meeting the people who make Pinecrest one of South Florida’s most sought after communities to live, and do business in.

Business owners will have the opportunity to meet area school principals, PTSA leadership, area non-profit organizations and other business owners to learn about how one can help the other achieve business and marketing goals. Additionally, there will be opportunities to learn about sponsoring Village signature events that include the Fine Arts Festival, Walk. Run. Bike. Pinecrest and Track or Treat.

The Better Business Mixer will be held Thursday, January 31st from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Cypress Hall at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road. There will be complimentary hor d’oeurves and wine served. The event is free and open to the community. Space is limited. Please RSVP at www.pinecrest-fl.gov/bpd.

The event is hosted by the Village of Pinecrest in collaboration with the Pinecrest Business Association. This initiative fulfills the Village Council’s Residential Character and Community Enhancement, and Organizational Excellence and Financial Stability Strategic Priorities.

Pinecrest Business Association:

Founded in 2000, the Pinecrest Business Association works to promote business and business relationships among its members; represent the business interest within the Village of Pinecrest in Village politics, government activities and community affairs, and build community through service.