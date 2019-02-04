The Gardens makes every day a family day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When it comes to family matters, at Pinecrest Gardens families matter! We are undeniably the most family friendly cultural institution in South Florida. Over the next two weeks we have music and dance concerts that appeal to children from toddler-age through teenage. So many of our live performances appeal to the kid in all of us, so mark your calendar for some wonderful events upcoming.

enFUNKopedia Volume 1 presented by Live In Color Dance Collective;

Saturday February 9 at 8:00 p.m. $20.00 Adults, $10 Children 2+

Under the direction of Zedric Bembry, Live In Color Dance Collective has attained well-deserved recognition by dazzling the nation with its unique, crowd-pleasing performances. Through his fierce, jazzy, cutting-edge, energetic footwork and rhythmic body movements, Zedric has infused a new flavor into the hip-hop industry – a creation he terms “Urban Funk.” Purchase tickets at the gate.

Orchestra Miami presents Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Outpatient Center Family Fun Concerts featuring Walking with Giants, a side-by-side concert with students from the Greater Miami Youth Symphony and Orchestra Miami on Sunday, February 10, at 3:00 p.m. The concert features work by some of the greatest composers in the classical universe. For information and ticket purchase, please call 305-274-2103. Tickets are $15 Adult, $12 Senior, $10 Children 3+ for advance sales and $18 Adult, $15 Senior, $12 Children 3+ for same day pricing.

The Greater Miami Symphonic Band presents “Gotta Dance!!!”—Dance Music from the Classics, Pops, and Broadway on Sunday, February 17, at 3:00 p.m. Our favorite concert band will get you on your feet and dancing in the aisles. This is a concert for the whole family. Tickets are available at the door or by call 305-273-7687 $15 Adults, $5 Children 5+ and students.

The FIU Choral Department will present on Wednesday, February 13, A Valentine’s Treat when this extraordinary choral ensemble performs Broadway in Love a showcase of musical romance for your favorite valentine performed by a world-class choir of celestial voices on Wednesday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m. This event is FREE for all.

Family Movie Nights presents “Incredibles 2” on Friday, February 8. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., flashlight tour at 7:00 and movie at 7:30. The weather could not be more perfect for an evening out with the family. Gates open at 6:30 for snacks including hot dogs and popcorn. At 7:00 p.m. flashlight romps through the garden commence where your little ones can experience the creatures of the night. At 7:30 we load everyone into the Banyan Bowl for our full feature animated film and Incredibles 2 is a fan favorite.

Jazz

South Motors Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens presents Two Time Grammy Award Nominee, Jazz Vocalist Renee Olstead singing The Great American Songbook eith the Frost Concert Jazz Band featuring Multi-Grammy nominee, John Daversa on Saturday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Olstead has toured extensively and appeared as a musical guest on The Today Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, and The Oprah Winfrey Show, just to name a few. Renee’s debut album received a Grammy nomination and a subsequent soundtrack placement earned her a Golden Globe nod for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture “Christmas in Love.” Her collaboration with John Daversa, “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” garnered her second Grammy nomination in 2017. Renee’s audience has expanded to include fans who are familiar with her many acting appearances (CBS’ ‘Still Standing’ 2002-2006, ABC Family’s ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’ 2008-2013, Universal Pictures ‘Unfriended’ 2015).

Chair of Studio Music and Jazz at the Frost School of Music at University of Miami, John Daversa is a versatile and internationally renowned trumpeter, composer, arranger, producer and bandleader. He is a winner of the Herb Alpert Award, David Joel Miller Award, the National Trumpet Competition, the ITG Jazz Soloist Competition, and finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition.

Education

Horticulture Workshop

February begins our GARDEN CRAFT AND DESIGN SERIES: and on Saturday, February 9th at 10:30 you can register for Floral Design 101. This hands-on class will provide the basics for designing a floral arrangement. Students will learn the elements that make up a flawless floral design. Your creative juices will ignite as you make each arrangement your very own! We will provide all plant materials, however we ask that you bring your own containers. Fee is $30, and please register in advance at 305-669-6990. Workshops are limited to 12 attendees.

Little Lizards

Join us every Wednesday Afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards Program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting. Ages: 3 to 10 and the price is free with $5 Park Admission. February Lizards learn all about Seeds – Seeds come in all sizes, shapes and colors. Some seeds are as small as a speck of dust, and others are as big as a basketball. Join us in February as we learn how seeds form, travel, and grow.