The Junior Orange Bowl crowns new Royal Court

The Junior Orange Bowl celebrated a 67-year tradition of crowning its Royal Court on Saturday, September 15 at the Coco Plum Woman’s Club in Coral Gables. Queen Sofia Machado, along with Princess Takiyah S. Belfort, Princess Addison Arce, and Little Sister Khloe Selena Longsworth will reign over all Junior Orange Bowl events during the 2018 – 2019 festival season.

Royal Court Chair, Luisaura Alvarez, says, “We’re proud of the outstanding young women who gave their all during the Royal Court finals this year. I’m very excited to get to know the new Royal Court and to watch them shine in their new roles.” She went on to say, “With all the exciting new events planned for the Royal Court this year, I look forward to sharing in new experiences with these four wonderful young ladies and empowering them during their yearlong journey with the Junior Orange Bowl.”

Junior Orange Bowl President, Frandley DeFilie, says, “Congratulations to our 2018-19 Royal Court! We look forward to keeping in contact with all the participants involved in this year’s competition. Our goal is to instill and develop leadership and a passion for community service through the Royal Court Program. Participants will be invited to ongoing workshops which aim to provide these young ladies with a platform to grow into future influential community leaders.”

The Royal Court will serve as volunteers and goodwill ambassadors at all the 2018-2019 Junior Orange Bowl Festival events. The Royal Court Leadership program will consist of a series of opportunities for the court and their peers to make a positive difference in the community through volunteer activities, social and educational workshops, and leadership development through mentorship.

Join the Junior Orange Bowl in honoring the 2017-18 Royal Court – Queen Peyton Riveiro, Princess Lauren Dominguez, Princess Megan Dominguez, and Little Sister Angela Guerra, at the Queen’s Dynasty Masquerade Ball. Celebrate with the organization’s members, guests and sponsors at the Biltmore Hotel on Saturday Oct. 6 for a great evening in recognizing the impact these young ladies have made in the community.

● Location: The Biltmore Hotel

● Time: 6:00 p.m.

● Cost: Kids: $50 | Adults: $65 – open to the public

The Queen, Princesses, and Little Sister will also ride on The Royal Court Float at the organization’s marquee event, the 70th Junior Orange Bowl Parade down Miracle Mile in downtown Coral Gables on December 2nd. For Royal Court sponsorship opportunities, or to request a Royal Court appearance at your event, visit www.juniororangebowl.org/what-we-do/royal-court.html.

The Junior Orange Bowl Festival is possible with the support of Festival Presenting Sponsor the Orange Bowl, as well as Festival Sponsors the City of Coral Gables, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Badia Spices, Inc., Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, and Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council. The Junior Orange Bowl Committee Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the community of South Florida and the youth of the world by providing competitive, academic and multicultural experiences.

For information on all Junior Orange Bowl events visit jrorangebowl.org.