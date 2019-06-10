The new Ford F150 Raptor is an unstoppable force

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Modern truck culture consists of lifting it, bigger tires, and more power.

Well, Ford has been ahead if the curve since 2009 when it introduced the F150 Raptor with a more powerful engine, off-road suspension, and aggressive off-road wheels and tires. The Raptor entered its second generation recently and it has only gotten better — remaining in a class of its own.

The engine in the Raptor has changed for this second iteration, from a hulking 6.2 liter V-8 to a more modern and advanced twin turbo V-6. This new engine is able to still propel the Raptor from 0 to 60 in just a hair over 5 seconds — and for a truck that weighs three tons, that is pretty darn impressive.

The Raptor is able to get just slightly fewer miles per gallon than any other pickup — at 16 mpg city and 18 mpg highway. These numbers don’t show the whole story because it is not the road where the Raptor shines brightest, it is when it is on the path less traveled that the Raptor is right at home. With the 2019 models getting a new Trail Control system as well as new active dampers, this truck really can go anywhere.

You also can take anyone and almost anything with you, because at its core the Raptor is still based off of one of the most capable pickup trucks ever made, the F150. Available in an optional SuperCrew cab with four full doors for extra interior space, you can fit all of your closest friends next time you want to hit some trails. You can also take all you will need for an extended trip with a 5.5-foot bed and the ability to tow up to 8,000 pounds.

Driving the Raptor around Miami didn’t give me the full experience of an off-road powerhouse as I would have liked. That being said, it still felt like an on-road powerhouse that could move fast and tighter than any other truck. The 450 horsepower and 510 foot-pounds of torque felt almost instantaneous with the help of the 10-speed automatic transmission. It honestly felt like a lifted Mustang — just without the fear of hitting a curb.

The interior felt really well put together and the placement of every button and switch was great. The infotainment screen was plenty large enough and the Sync 3 system still works fantastically. My favorite feature in the interior of the Raptor are the auxiliary switches on the roof that you can use for any aftermarket lights or accessories you might want to put on it later. That is a detail that very few other companies ever think about and Ford has built in the aftermarket support without needing to cut and power custom switches.

I was given an SuperCrew model and the room in the back seats was plentiful and with the rear seats folded up, I wouldn’t be surprised if you could fit an entire dirt bike back there. Everything is built with durable material that can be easily cleaned.

The Raptor starts at $54,450 for the Supercab and $57,435 for the SuperCrew. The Raptor I was given was the SuperCrew with every option package available fitted and decal added, the MSRP on it was $73,360. While the price may be steep for a lower tow capacity pickup, there is nothing else like it on the market. If you want a truck that can do everything right from the factory, the Raptor is your best choice.

