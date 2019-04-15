The Palace Coral Gables Hosts Navy Visit During Miami Navy Week

At The Palace Coral Gables it was all ‘hands on deck’ for the visit of Officers and Sailors from the USS New York and the FSN Ventose who were in town for the first Miami Navy Week, March 25-31.

The Palace Coral Gables invited the Navy personnel to join them for their monthly Family & Friends party and residents were honored to play host to the visitors. They were entertained with a lively Happy Hour with delicious margaritas and piña coladas and then enjoyed a buffet dinner in The Palace’s restaurant featuring a menu inspired by the guests’ visit.

A huge cake replicating the USS New York surprised the guests and was a perfect backdrop for pictures.

Resident Pasquel Perez, a Navy veteran, presented commemorative plaques of gratitude to officers from each ship on behalf of Palace residents, many who served in various branches of the military.

“It was so meaningful for our residents to be able to engage with these young men and women from the Navy,” said Pamela Parker, the social director for The Palace Coral Gables. “Residents were thrilled to hear their first-hand experiences serving our country.”

For the occasion, several the resident-veterans wore their own military dog tags and brought pictures to share.

Everyone then convened to the Theatre for a wonderful concert by the “Rambling Strings Band”. To send the guests off on a sweet note, The Palace Coral Gables gave each home-baked cookies to take back to their ships.

“It was especially touching to hear the sailors’ comments when they were leaving,” added Parker. “Many said the evening at The Palace was the best experience they had visiting Miami.”

