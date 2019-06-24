Time to tell the truth about trying hard

Sadly enough, I was not shocked. A few weeks back, I was approached by a panicky parent after my end of year Student Success Project “Real Speak” presentation with a real scary question: “How best can my child get her grade changed. The teacher just didn’t understand how much work she put in?” This is wouldn’t be so strange were it not for the fact that I have heard it so many times.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NEED AND WANT

You’ve all heard the trope: Children today grow up believing it’s their effort is all that matters. Everyone gets a trophy, and everyone deserves to be praised just for showing up. My observations over time have come to this – “Parents have moved from feeling they should give their children everything they need, to giving them everything they want.”

You can debate how much truth there is here. I have spoken to many teachers over the years. It is no longer just college students, but middle and high school (and even some elementary) as well that bring to the classroom a sense of academic entitlement.

It’s a belief that their projects, papers, tests and exams should be graded on how hard they’ve worked, not how well they’ve mastered the material. And of course you know what happens when they don’t receive the grades they think they deserve. Many take the matter up with the graders.

THE RIGHT TO WHAT?

You have to think that it’s the parents who tell their kids to stand up for their rights. Rights? But what about teacher rights? What about teachers who slave over students’ work to give the most deserving grade possible? What about the teachers who end up having their skill sets always questioned just because a student doesn’t think that what they got, they actually deserve?

I mean be real. Do you ask a math teacher if they will give you points for trying even though parts of your math equation are incorrect? Imagine if you took an anatomy course, and wanted partial credit because even though you identified the heart as the liver you still recognized they both are in the human body.

Get a grip and stop whining; working hard should be a given. You’re not in kindergarten. Every student’s default is to work hard. Sure, there are always hard working students who pushed themselves beyond their capabilities. But what about those who have the audacity to ask to be rewarded for breathing in and out and taking up space in a classroom.

ADJUST THE FOCUS

And for real, students need to focus less on the grade and more on the learning. Here’s the thing: if students focus more on learning and on effectively completing the assignment, chances are that a better grade will follow.

While I completely understand student and parent frustration at working hard on something and having it not result in the desired grade, it’s safe to say that grades in school are based on performance, not effort. I know elementary school teachers, coaches, and your parents say that all that matters is doing your best. Unfortunately, they all lied to you.

THE REAL WORLD LAYS DOWN THE LAW

In the real world, trying hard does not count for anything. Demonstrated mastery of the material, no matter how much or little effort it takes to achieve it, is what is important. I know that it is unfair that some students spend no time at all on schoolwork and get A’s while others struggle and barely scrape C’s. I suggest you get over it.

We work hard on many things in life; however, sometimes our efforts do not merit the “grade” that we envision and the hard work does not necessarily equate excellence. Oh well…try harder next time.

This column is by Ritchie Lucas, Founder of The Student Success Project and Think Factory Marketing. He can be reached at 305-788-4105 or via email at ritchie@thinkfactory.com and on Facebook and You Tube as The Student Success Project.