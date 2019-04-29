Tradition! Fiddler on the Roof is a must-see at Pinecrest Gardens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami Childrens Theater Presents Fiddler on the Roof, Friday, May 3, 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 3:00 (Sensory Friendly) and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m.

In this special adaptation of the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Fiddler on the Roof Jr., follows Tevye, the milkman, as he tries to protect his daughters and his way of life from a changing world. Created by Broadway legends Jerome Robbins and Jerry Bock, Fiddler on the Roof Jr. tackles the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion. Directed by Ron Headrick, Fiddler on the Roof Jr., features South Florida’s most talented young performers. Tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors and Children 2 years and older…and the Sensory friendly Saturday Matinee is $10 for everyone.

Art

This month the Hibiscus Gallery will feature “An Environmental Odyssey” by Eco-Artist Patricia Rottino Cummins, opening May 2 (Artist Meet and Greet from 7:00-9:00 p.m.) through May 27. For thirty-five years, Pat has been a fine arts instructor for Miami-Dade Public Schools. For thirteen of those years, she was an adjunct professor for Barry University’s Adrian School of Education. She was awarded specialist status from MDCPS as a result of her continuous postgraduate studies. She has been resident artist, and maintained a studio at ArtSouth, in Homestead, Florida for over ten years.

Her work has been exhibited in Florida at The Coral Gables Museum, The Museum of Contemporary Art, The Lowe Art Museum, Consulado General de Colombia, Coral Gables, F.I.U, Homestead City Hall, Broward College, Miami Dade College, and Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, Walt Disney World International Flower and Garden Festival, as well as across the country at various National Parks. Solo exhibitions and acquisitions include prestigious venues such as the Florida State Capitol Gallery, the Governor’s Cabinet Meeting Room, Broward College, Biscayne Nature Center and Fairchild Garden. Her work has been highlighted in many Art in Public Places programs including Hollywood City Hall, Boca Raton City Hall, Homestead City Hall, Marathon Government Center and Key West’s historic Gato Building. Three of her paintings are part of the State of Florida Art Collection.

Education

Girl Scouts have another exciting badge day at Pinecrest Gardens. The Daisy Eco Learner Badge.

Earning this badge is as fun as it is informative. Daisies will learn how to keep plants and animals safe through games, prepare to go on an outdoor adventure and remove trash that may pollute the environment. Join us on Saturday, May 4 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The price is $12 per scout (includes cost of badge, activity materials, full access to garden amenities).

Horticulture

Bonsai Auction

The Bonsai Society of Miami’s goal is to promote the knowledge, interest, appreciation and enjoyment of the art of bonsai on the part of its members and the general public. To achieve that purpose, the Society holds regular monthly meetings and an annual Exhibition and Sale to encourage the general- public to view, enjoy and learn more about all aspects of Bonsai. Join us for our Annual Bonsai Auction on Saturday, May 4 from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon. I promise you, this event is breathtaking. Previews of these remarkable works of living art will be from 8-8:30 a.m. and the auction starts at 8:30 sharp.

Horticultural Workshop

Exotic plants grow easily in South Florida, but local gardening presents its own unique set of challenges. Pinecrest Gardens is committed to providing support to the community with gardening tips from the experts. Lectures and workshops offer information on how to keep landscapes healthy and vibrant. All workshops are open to the public. Each topic is season-specific, such that attendees can implement the skills immediately. On Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 we will feature the final class in our Orchid series, Orchid Mounting and Re-Potting. Orchids are fun; many are easy to grow. With more than one way to grow an orchid, our staff specialist will demonstrate how we keep them thriving. In this class, students will learn hands-on how to display living orchids. Class includes an orchid to take home, mounting materials, and a quick, orchid-focused Garden walk. The fee is $30 and preregistration required. These are very hands-on workshops with a limit of 12 people per workshop. Register online at pinecrestgardens.org or call 305-669-6990.