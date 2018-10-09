Trail of Terrors and Other Halloween-inspired events in Pinecrest

Trail of Terrors

Friday, October 26, 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Department is taking over Pinecrest Gardens to host the scariest night of your life! Each turn you take on the winding paths of the old Parrot Jungle will reveal haunting secrets about the park’s “real” history. Tickets are limited. $10 in advance at pinecrestcommunitycenter.com and $13 at the door. This event is not intended for small children.

Where: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd, Pinecrest, FL 33156

