Trenchless Sewer Offers New Age Alternatives to Pipe Replacement

A Miami company is saving homeowners and businesses on plumbing costs by swapping out expensive drainage pipe replacements with high-tech pipe repairs.

Trenchless Sewer’s highly skilled team has been solving plumbing issues for Miami residential and commercial sewer services for three years, according to owner, John Walters. Recent advances in technology provide more service choice options for consumers that save money and aggravation at the same time, he said.

Instead of replacing old cast iron pipes that are cracking or leaking, he inserts a new liner or some other product, so the old pipes don’t have to be removed. Repairs using UV light systems, for example take only moments to dry instead of hours of labor needed to excavate sewer systems inside a home. If pipe damage is substantial, Trenchless Sewer inserts flexible epoxy liners that create new pipes inside of old pipes.

“It’s a new process,” said Walters, a veteran of the construction and renovation business. “It’s a revolutionary, high tech process and not everyone has it. The average plumber wouldn’t know what it is or how it works.”

The work is typically done outside. That avoids the need to break floors, a costly, disruptive and potentially dangerous scenario that runs the risk of excessive labor costs, displacement of homeowners and the potential for bacterial infestation from sewer runoff. Regarding the reliability of the ‘trenchless” process, Walters said he has never had to go back and redo the work for a customer.

Prior to any repair, the sewer line is usually inspected with a flexible camera to check the damage level, sewer line structure and to determine the amount of debris is in the pipe. For this part, an access hole is dug at the shallowest point of the sewer line, usually just outside of the house. Debris collected along the inside lining of sewer pipes are typically flushed out with a hydro-jetter or plumbing snake.

Options for repair without excavation are Trenchless CIPP, a pipe lining that is cured in place that involve installing a flexible, epoxy-saturated lining through the prepared drain line. Alternately, the company offers other options such as part replacement and installation of PVC piping to help insure homes are leak free.

Among its service options, Trenchless Sewer provides 24-Hour emergency sewer repair, leak detection, video camera inspections, sewer jetting, and pipe repairs. Based in Miami, Trenchless Sewer also operates in Broward, Palm Beach, Orlando, and North Florida.

One of its largest markets is the real estate industry, a market undergoing long-term economic pressure. To help relieve some of those financial challenges, it provides its customers with exceptional service while maintaining the most competitive pricing.

Most of Walter’s work is residential, and he suggests homeowners educate themselves about their sewer systems. Many never flush out their plumbing or do any maintenance. Clogs that remain lodged lead to cast iron pipes rusting faster, resulting in expensive repairs. For preventive maintenance, Trenchless performs sewer jetting and has a machine that sands pipes, so it doesn’t stick to pipe walls.

While cast iron pipes are susceptible to back-ups, empty septic tanks can also lead to problems, and regular maintenance of sewer systems saves money in the long run, he said. Pipe repairs using the trenchless method are guaranteed for as long as 50 years, compared to 5-year warranties typical of original pipes. Pipe repairs can save consumers up to 75 percent of the cost of pipe replacement, he added.

“It’s like going to a cardiologist,” Walters said of the reluctance of many homeowners to maintain their sewers. “They don’t go until they have a heart attack.”

Walters practices what he preaches. He often visits trade shows and keeps himself educated about plumbing’s latest and greatest technology.

“I try to stay on top of whatever is new and works,” said Walters.

Trenchless Sewer

11767 South Dixie Highway, No. 114

Miami, FL 33156

786-322-4600

www.trenchless-repairs.com