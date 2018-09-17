Two fabulous children’s concerts headlining at the Gardens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At Pinecrest Gardens we continue to regard children as our most valuable asset. Therefore, it is no coincidence that providing cultural activities to stimulate the minds of children while getting their creative juices flowing would be our number one priority.

These next two weeks focus on children’s activities…from concerts to Girl Scout G.I.R.L Day to drop in programming…we are all about providing a safe and pristine environment for children to learn, to play and to be inspired.

MUSIC

Concerts for Children | Free

Melody’s Mostly Musical Day featuring Steinway Artist, Jenny Lin and presented by Steinway & Sons will be performed in Cypress Hall, Sunday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. This charming and engaging musical experience for children follows the life of a child from breakfast to bedtime with original music and projected images. The music is composed and performed by Jenny Lin, one of today’s most respected concert pianists. Also featured will be a Piano Information Center hosted by Steinway where you can find out information about their pianos, recommended piano tuners, piano lessons and more.

South Motors Gen-Next Jam featuring the Jazz Educators Community Coalition will jazz up your Sunday afternoon on September 23 from 2-4:00 p.m. when talented singer, violinist and jazz educator Nicole Yarling presents a music mentoring experience. This performance is part of an ongoing workshop series where Yarling coaches young jazz performers on the finer nuances of being performing artists. She is quick to point out that while the Miami area has many excellent programs in schools and outside teaching youngsters to play, there aren’t as many opportunities for them to learn how to be successful musicians and performers. The performance is free with our regular park admission of $5 for adults or $3 for seniors and full park amenities are included

EDUCATION

Girl Scout G.I.R.L Festival

Saturday, September 29, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Free with Park Admissions

Join us for the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader), festival at Pinecrest Gardens. This will be a day filled with activities, giveaways, demos and more.

Little Lizards Drop-In Program

This informal science and art program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. Free with park admission for ages 3 to 10 on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. September’s topic is Habitats – a habitat is a home for living things. This month we will explore the many different habitats of planet earth. What makes the habitat of a worm and a fish different and similar? What do a polar bear and a butterfly have in common? Join us this month as we discover about animal homes.

ArtCademy

GLEE CLUB

Children will learn the fundamentals of singing, harmony, rhythm, and choreography with professional instructors while working in a group towards an end of the semester performance. There are two groups offered for children in 1st through 3rd grade and 4th to 8th grade. Classes are on Tuesdays – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Glee Club Jr.); Tuesdays – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Glee Club). End of session performance for all groups, Saturday, December 15. Fall Fees are $350; $40 end of session performance.

MUSICAL Theater

Musical Theater offers guided improvisation and activing activities teach kids script analysis, staging, prop design, and all things theater to produce a performance at the end of the course. There are two groups for this class that include children in 1st to 3rd grades and 4th to 8th grades. Class days are Thursdays and Fridays. Fall Fees are $560; $80 end of session performance.

KID-Cademy is a two hour class that will combine motor skills development, exercise and play. Kids’ ages 2 to 4 with their parents will partake in this interactive preschool preparatory environment in the Garden. Kid-Cademy is designed for discovery through adventure, with daily themed activities, exercises, and classroom time. This class is for children ages 2 to 4 years. The Sessions classes are on Thursday. Fees are $540; and includes all materials.

For information on Artcademy or any of our educational initiatives call Lacey Bray at 305-669-6990.

ART

HARTVEST Project Open House

You have heard about this extraordinary art immersion hub, and now you can learn more about the various programs they offer first hand at their first Open House on Saturday, September 22 from 4-6:00 p.m. Entry is free of charge and you will find this event to be stimulating, fun and totally unique to Pinecrest Gardens.

Hibiscus Gallery

The show “Non-Native” featuring the work of Jefreid Lotti continues. Visits to the Hibiscus Gallery are free of charge.