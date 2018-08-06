Two homes, one street

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When people are ready to sell their home, they sometimes get the wrong ideas. They’ll check Zillow for pricing (don’t do that!).

They’ll start updating the home (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it). Or they’ll simply start saying “I must get $x for my home” (psst, the market doesn’t care).

The reality is that a good agent is often the key to success. Even though the seller is always the boss, a conscientious and professional agent can lead them down the right path. That’s where I shine, and I wanted to tell you a little story.

Over the past three months, I’ve listed and sold two home three doors away from each other on SW 164th Street. Both families had their own reasons for moving: one for retirement and the other was for better jobs. But in both cases, they sought guidance of a Realtor… and, most importantly, listened.

See, my job is to figure out how little the homeowner should do and how to customize the marketing of the home (well beyond putting it into the MLS) in order to get the highest end of the market value for the home. Market value is a range, not an exact price. And depending on how well you attract customers to the product, the higher I can get the sales price within the range.

Both these sellers were under contract in less than 10 days. This was due to their well-kept homes. And, although recent updates certainly help, they are not the reason homes sell. They sell when the buyer can be shown ‘the story of the house’ and how it will enrich their lives.

In the case of SW 164th Street, both homes sold within 2 percent of their list price. This was only possible because the sellers both trusted me to recommend the right list price, implement targeted marketing and help them understand when, how and where to negotiate with the ultimate buyer. In short, these two home sales were no miracles. They were carefully planned and executed business plans I created on their behalf. Mind you, they beat the averages handily. Within the area, eleven other properties have sat for many months unsold. I can quickly tell you why for each one. Each has a story, but who’s writing the story is what creates the happy ending.

I now have a new listing at 7980 SW 166th Street. That seller did his research and liked my general track record, but didn’t believe me when I told him what I thought the house was worth (interestingly enough, I thought higher than him). I plan to prove him wrong. Given early showings, we are already on the right path.

There are happy stories in real estate, so long as you are realistic and partner with a competent, local agent. Congratulations to the Celluccis and Coslers families. I’m looking for a hat trick on SW 164th Street. Give me a call if you want help me score!

As of July 29th, the Pinecrest market is rebounding. Homes listed over $1M are at just 9 months of inventory! A healthy $1M+ market has 6-9 months of supply. We had been well over 16 months of inventory for about a year.

If you’re ready to move, let me assist you with local expertise, realistic expectations and guidance to get you to wherever ‘next’ is. It’s easy to get started at miamihal.com/myvalue.

