Two Powerful Performances That Will Take You on a Journey

Add some spice to your life on Saturday, March 9th at 8:00 P.M. Let us take you on a journey where you can sample the delicious flavors of Spain through traditional Flamenco music and dance. Siempre Flamenco presented by First Bank Florida, is a celebration of this extraordinary dance genre. Feel the heat when Paco and Celia Fonta present their authentic flamenco show dedicated to the preservation of this magnificent art form. You’ll be transported to Spain for a sultry night of Andalusian adventure as the Banyan Bowl stage resonates with the pulsating sounds of footwork, song, castanets, syncopated hand clapping and guitar. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $25 for students & children 17 and younger. Visit pinecrestgardens.org to select your seat on line or call 1-877-496-8499. We are offering very attractive group rates (20 people minimum) at a significant discount.

Antonio Adolfo Quartet with Vocalist Carol Saboya

Continue your travels when we transport you to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. Let Grammy Award Nominee and five-time Latin Grammy Award Nominee, Antonio Adolfo seduce you with his Bossa Nova and Samba favorites on the piano. Antonio Adolfo is world-renowned among Brazilian musicians, and a towering figure in the development of Brazilian music. Joining the Antonio Adolfo Quartet on stage will be his daughter, and outstanding, award winning jazz vocalist, Carol Saboya. Carol was surrounded by music growing up in Rio and it comes as no surprise that she has earned a place as one of Brazil’s outstanding singers of her generation.

Ikebana Celebration

On March 30, 2019, the Ikebana International Miami Chapter 131 will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary at the Pinecrest Gardens with events open to the public. You are invited to join us in this celebration. There will be a luncheon and demonstration of flower arranging by our guest Ikebana professor, Bruce Wilson. Mr. Wilson holds one of the highest teacher’s rank given by the Saga Goryu School of Ikebana which is one of the oldest in Japan.

Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral design and arrangement, dates to the 6th century and is one of the most important cultural elements that is uniquely Japanese. Ikebana International (I.I.) founded in 1956 has the objective of promoting mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and other countries through the introduction of ikebana and related Japanese traditional and cultural arts. Over the years, our chapter members have been sharing their love of ikebana and other aspects of Japanese culture throughout the South Florida community, living the motto of “Friendship through Flowers.”

We invite you to attend one of our chapters meetings at the Pinecrest Gardens. To learn more details about our chapter and about our 50th Anniversary events, please visit their website, www.ikebanamiami.org http://www.ikebanamiami.org.