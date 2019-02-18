Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Westminster Christian School Announces Silver Knight Nominees

By: Ana M. Poveda |February 18, 2019

Westminster Christian School Announces Silver Knight NomineesThe following Westminster Christian School seniors were nominated for the prestigious Silver Knight Award, in their respective category (as pictured L to R):

Arielle Fedee: Science; Elisabeth Campbell: Journalism; Kelsey Mira: English; Hailey Mira: Athletics; Valentina Riveros: Social Studies; Amanda Maier: Music and Dance; Carolina Gonzalez: General Scholarship; Gabriela Hernandez: Drama; and, Sabrina Campos-Noguera: Business.

Congratulations to these accomplished students and young adults.

