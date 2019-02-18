Westminster Christian School Elementary Robotics Program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following their performance at the ACSP Robotics Qualifier, all Westminster Christian School Robotic Teams have earned bids to the State Competition in March. WCS Team 6855A won their bid by earning the Design Award for their Engineering Journal.

Already headed to States, WCS Team 6855C won the Robot Skills Award for their driving skills and autonomous program, as well as The Teamwork Champion Award for finishing in first place in the Alliance run. They are currently ranked 19th in the World, 6th in the U.S. and 1st in Florida in skills.

Team 6855A members include: John Bomnin, Christopher Jimenez, Castan Conley, Patrick Eikenberg, Jeshua Bastante, Enzo Scafuro, Lauren Chen, and Emma Belvedere.

Team 6855C members include: Andrew Godoy, Jonah Santiesteban, Amarri Irvin, Santiago Ganley, Anthony Gonzalez, Russell Briggs, RJ Linares, Joey Hernandez-Solaun, and Daniel Fernandez.

“The teams are working hard and collaborating with one another like never before,” said Caleb Lopez, WCS Preschool/Elementary School Principal. “I thank God for the leadership of our teachers, the dedication and hard work of our students, and the invaluable support of the parents.”

The WCS Robotics program is led by Claudia Pastrana and Mailyn Santiesteban.