What’s Five Below?

If you thought the “five and dime” concept was gone, you’d be wrong. Five Below is a retail store based in Philadelphia that’s been around since 2002 but just recently invaded South Florida with five store openings. As the name suggests, every item inside this discount store is $5 or less.

On August 31, Five Below had a grand opening in the Palmetto Bay Colonial Palms Plaza (13611 South Dixie Highway). Assistant manager Jessica Herrera explains, “A lot of people compare us to Family Dollar or Dollar General, but we see ourselves as a completely different environment. You come in to our store and see nine different departments and we make sure you have fun shopping in our worlds.”

My visit was fun. I immediately went to the candy isle looking for Necco Wafers, the recently defunct candy. Guess what? It was there. “Yeah, we have a lot of hard to find things,” boasted Herrera.

Some items carried by the store include trading cards, sports related items, games, fashion accessories, bath and body related items, beverages, room decorations, school supplies and stationery, books, accessories for electronics, DVDs, computer software, novelty items and gag items, as well as seasonal items.

The Palmetto Bay Five Below is open Mon-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sun: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. It is certainly worth checking out, especially if you have little ones.

Third Annual CHI Casino Night

Community Health of South Florida Inc. is a nonprofit health care organization providing affordable quality primary and behavioral health care services to the South Florida community. CHI operates 11 state-of-the-art primary care centers and 31 school-based programs.

In November 2017, they break ground on the new Jacqueline T. Hartley Children’s Crisis Center facility which will provide care to children from 2 to 18 years of age.

As part of the effort to raise $5 million for the Center, CHI held their 3rd Annual Casino Night on September 22nd at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Pinecrest. Nearly 700 people participated in the evening’s event which included all you can drink and eat, plus “gambling” with about $20,000 in winner prizes.

Last month, in preparation for Casino Night, Cornerstone Group presented CHI President and CEO, Col. Brodes Hartley Jr. a check for $100,000. The evening is expected to raise another $100,000.

Chair of the Community Health Foundation Abe Levy explained, “We’re so proud to be helping CHI better serve the South Florida community. Casino Night is always a great success and a lot of fun.”

Help make a difference today by making a tax-deductible donation to the Community Health Foundation. Your involvement will help make South Florida a better community for our children. Head over to <www.chisouthfl.org/donate> and look for the DONATE button.

Real Estate Update

As of September 23, the Pinecrest market is taking a breather. It appears that the summer rush of home sales is winding down. Homes listed over $1M are at 24 months of inventory. A healthy $1M+ market has 6-9 months of supply.

